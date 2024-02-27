As the nation reacts to Sen. Tom Woods' 'filth' comment, is there controversy at home?

As the state and nation reacts to Oklahoma state Sen. Tom Woods' usage of the word "filth" when talking about the LGBTQ+ community, the response back home suggests he has support for his comments, at least in some corners.

When he uttered the word Friday at a Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce legislative briefing in response to a question about the death of Nex Benedict, some in the audience grumbled. Others broke out in applause when Woods said, "We are a religious state and we are going to fight to keep that filth out of the state of Oklahoma because we are a Christian state — we are a moral state."

Kelly Blair was in the room when Woods spoke. According to her account, Woods' comments have been grossly exaggerated.

"Sen. Woods did not call any person 'filth.' He did use the term, 'that filth' when referencing the education of Oklahoma children on these topics, which have no business being taught in school," Blair said. "He stood up for our children and what they need to learn, or not learn, in classrooms."

Sen. Tom Woods is pictured Monday on the floor of the Senate at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Many public officials and community leaders have remained silent about the controversial statement. The Oklahoman reached out to businesses, churches and government leaders in and around Woods' eastern Oklahoma Senate district, but few wanted to speak publicly.

Woods' Senate district spans four counties along the Arkansas border. Tahlequah, where the comments were made, lies just outside of his district. Nathan Reed, president and CEO of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, said that while Woods was invited to the event, the chamber doesn't have "a strong enough interaction" with communities in the district to say whether Woods' comments are representative of his constituents.

When reached by The Oklahoman, Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers referenced the death of Nex Benedict, the Owasso teen held up by the LGBTQ+ community as a victim of bullying. Woods' "filth" comment came after a member of the public suggested Benedict was targeted because of how politicians speak about LGBTQ+ issues.

"The passing of the Owasso student was a heartbreaking incident," Myers said. "It is a time where we should express empathy and compassion. I believe last week's legislative briefing in Tahlequah could have been an ideal opportunity to demonstrate these virtues. I praise the citizen who persisted in their questioning of Sen. Woods."

Sen. Tom Woods visits Monday with Sen. Blake Stephens in Stephens' office.

Do Oklahoma religious leaders agree with Sen. Tom Woods?

There's no way to uncouple Woods' comments from religion. In the same breath, the senator said Oklahoma is a Christian and religious state. Navil Vaughan, the lead pastor at Impact Church in Woods' hometown of Westville, was among those who spoke on the record to The Oklahoman.

Vaughan said he preaches that "alternative lifestyles" are sinful.

"I'm not trying to condemn anyone, but I do know that the scriptures are very clear in what it says, and I stand by that scripture," Vaughan said. "I'm not saying that homosexuals or that group of people, whatever that would entail. ... I'm not denying they have rights or anything of that nature. I'm just saying I believe that's sin. Sen. Woods used some pretty strong language there, and that is what it is."

Blair said Woods stood up for what children need to learn — and against what they should not learn.

"I feel many Christian conservatives are now more vocal, not because they are ‘bullies,’ but due to the fact they feel more and more in the LGBTQ+ community have become so extreme that they expect those of us raised heterosexual, and in biblical principle, are now somehow supposed to be ashamed of our faith and heritage?"

Blair told The Oklahoman that she's received "horribly disturbing, slanderous private messages" from people for supporting Woods on social media.

"My heart breaks for them. I feel people desperately want a cause to fight for, and sitting at home, safe behind their phone somehow seems heroic? We all need each other. We need much less division, and part of doing that means this story needs to stay on topic," she said.

Contributing: Josh Dulaney and Bill Wertz, The Oklahoman

