National Guard request for Brockton high; surrogate's magical gift: 5 top stories last week

Should National Guard be deployed at Brockton High to 'prevent a potential tragedy'?

Four members of the Brockton School Committee have asked Mayor Robert Sullivan to consider contacting Governor Maura Healey to ask her to temporarily send National Guard soldiers to Brockton High School "to prevent a potential tragedy." he committee members — Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Claudio Gomes and Ana Oliver — sent a letter to Sullivan formally requesting that he ask Healey to deploy Massachusetts National Guard soldiers to the school "to assist in restoring order, ensuring the safety of all individuals on the school premises, and implementing measures to address the root causes of the issues we are facing."

School committee members Tony Rodrigues, right, with Joyce Asack, left, speaks during a presser with fellow school committee members Claudio Gomes and Ana Oliver (not in photo) at Brockton High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 regarding their request that the National Guard be deployed at the school amid reports of high levels of violence and turmoil.

Brockton School Committee members, from left, Joyce Asack, Claudio Gomes, Ana Oliver and Tony Rodrigues, hold a press conference at Brockton High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, regarding their request that the National Guard be deployed at the school amid reports of high levels of violence and turmoil.

Middleboro teacher gives RI couple 'magical' gift by becoming surrogate mom

The gift of family was the only thing on Richard Pezzillo and Michael DeGrandpre's wish list this holiday season, and one Randolph teacher from Middleboro made their dreams come true through surrogacy. It's been five months since the couple brought their baby, Charlie DeGrandpre Pezzillo, to their Warwick, Rhode Island home, and it's been the most life-changing experience and a great accomplishment for the same-sex couple. "Rachel gave us the biggest gift of the holiday season. It takes a special person to do something like this for someone else, especially a stranger," Richard said.

Michael Charles DeGrandpre and Richard Alan Pezzillo Jr. hold their newborn son Charles Vincent DeGrandpre Pezzillo in their Warwick, Rhode Island, home on Dec. 22, 2023. Their baby came into the world thanks to a surrogate mom, Rockland teacher Rachel Mack of Middleboro.

East Bridgewater woman who lost everything in fire describes dramatic rescue by strangers

Tina Veronesi Spano was sitting at her kitchen table having coffee with her friend John when she heard banging on her walls. She didn't know it, but two men were trying to alert her that her house was on fire. When she went to see what the banging was, she couldn’t see anybody outside of her home on Old Bedford Road. But by the time she got back to her kitchen "fists were smashing through the kitchen window,” she said. The two men dragged Spano and John out of the house. Spano said everything she owned was destroyed in the fire. “I lost all of my jewelry, my pictures, my life,” she said. A GoFundMe has been setup to help Spano recover.

Tina Veronesi Spano of East Bridgewater lost her beloved rescue cats, Puppy, bottom left, and Puttie. Spano was rescued by strangers when her home on Old Bedford Road went up in flames on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, but both cats perished in the fire. Spano lost everything she owns.

'Shotgun marriage' could solve financial crisis endangering Good Sam, Morton, Saint Anne's

Steward Health Care plans to leave the Massachusetts market, according to U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and confirmed by the company. Who might take over the for-profit company's hospitals remains a mystery. Lynch toured overburdened Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Wednesday. He said he wanted to visit stable facilities like Tufts Medical Center, Boston Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital to gauge how they differ from Steward's operations. "Before we have any shotgun marriage between hospitals, I'd like to figure out in private exactly where those other hospitals stand in terms of their ability to step in, in some capacity," Lynch said at a press conference.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat representing the 8th District, including Brockton, speaks to the media after touring Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. On the right is State Sen. Mike Brady, D-Brockton. The hospital's owner, Steward Health Care, which owns eight other hospitals in Massachusetts, including Morton in Taunton and Saint Anne's in Fall River, is in an ongoing financial crisis.

What's that scaffolding on Brockton City Hall? Inside look at $12 million makeover

You've read headlines for years about the millions of federal dollars coming to Brockton. Those projects are now either underway or nearly done. Brockton's most visible sign of American Rescue Plan Act money has to be the scaffolding that in recent weeks has gone up all over city hall. The staging is prep for workers to plug gaps in the walls and re-roof the entire building. "We're going to bring this building back to the glory that it is," said Dan Pallotta, the city's point-person for all its ARPA projects.

Scaffolding can be seen on Brockton City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in preparation for a $12.4 million renovation of the massive 19th-century showpiece using American Rescue Plan Act money.

