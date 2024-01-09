NC Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency; heavy rain, strong winds, possible flooding

ASHEVILLE — Heavy rain, very windy conditions and the threat of flooding will impact Western North Carolina through this evening, causing the area to be under a flood watch and forcing some school districts to switch to remote learning for Jan. 9.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Jan. 8 declaring a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather, waiving truck weight, size and hours of service restrictions so that vehicles carrying essential supplies can get their jobs done quickly, his office announced.

The Asheville Regional Airport has already received 1.45 inches by 7 a.m., according to meteorologist Jake Wimberley with the National Weather Service. Wimberley said the area could receive 1.5 to 2 inches through 7 p.m.

"A number of sites across the Southern mountains closer to the South Carolina border that are already at 2 to 3 inches of rain," Wimberly said. "Rain is going to continue through the morning and rainfall rates may still increase as thunderstorms move north into the area."

The map depicts how much precipitation the area is expected to receive before 1 p.m. Jan. 10, according to the National Weather Service. Asheville will likely receive between 2 to 3 inches.

The NWS previously told the Citizen Times that Asheville will see an estimated 2.8 inches of precipitation from this storm system. To the south, in areas of Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood and Transylvania counties, there could be up to 6 inches of rain.

A flood watch is still in effect for all of the North Carolina mountains, except Madison, Swain and Graham counties, according to Wimberley. Flash flooding along small streams and minor or main stem river flooding is possible, according to the NWS.

A wind advisory has also been issued and extended across the North Carolina mountains from 10 p.m. Jan. 9 through 1 p.m. Jan. 10.

Near Asheville, the peak chance of thunderstorms Jan. 9 is between 9 a.m. and noon in Hendersonville and Brevard. But more "impactful" thunderstorms and the threat of severe weather is mostly going to be "upstate South Carolina and over toward Charlotte," Wimberley said.

The NWS is expecting a cold front to pass through with this weather system, and temperatures are expected to cool by this evening. Higher elevations near the Tennessee border should see precipitation change over to snow, with the highest peaks getting 2 to 3 inches, Wimberley said. However, Asheville is expected to stay too warm for any snow accumulation.

"One thing that has changed is the winter advisory that was in effect for some of the mountains has expired," Wimberley said, noting that the warning expired at 7 a.m. "There were some areas that got some ice accretion in the northern mountains, but temperatures are warming, they're already right at freezing and continuing to warm."

The N.C. Department of Transportation has already seen multiple reported incidents on the roads, as announced on social media. If anyone must drive, N.C. DOT advises the following:

Slow down

Give following space

Never cross barricades

visit DriveNC.gov before you drive.

Schools switch to online learning

Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools will have asynchronous remote learning Jan. 9 due to severe weather conditions, as announced in emails sent to staff.

Jan. 9 will also be an optional teacher workday for Buncombe County Schools. Teachers will upload assignments to their Learning Management System by 10 a.m. for students to work on at their own pace, the email said.

Assignments must be completed and turned in within five school days, according to the BCS announcement.

"Ten- and 11-month staff may work or use accrued leave by logging their absence in Red Rover," the email said. "12-month staff may work or take leave with supervisor permission. Staff who are able to complete their job functions from home may work remotely, with supervisor approval."

BCS lunches

Certain Buncombe County schools will still provide lunch Jan. 9 between noon and 1 p.m.

"Families may come to one of the schools listed below with their students and join them in the cafeteria," the announcement said. "Adults are welcome to purchase a meal as well."

Schools serving lunch include:

North Windy Ridge Intermediate in the North Buncombe District

Estes Elementary School in the T.C. Roberson District

A.C. Reynolds Middle School in the A.C. Reynolds District

Black Mountain Primary in the Owen District

Sand Hill-Venable Elementary in the Enka District

Emma Elementary and Leicester Elementary in the Erwin District.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: WNC heavy rain, wind possible flooding expected Jan. 9