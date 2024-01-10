Nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow blankets the Iowa City area

Much of Johnson County is digging out Wednesday following a record snowstorm that blanketed the area.

How much snow is there?

Iowa City and North Liberty reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, a continuation of an onslaught that canceled classes at area schools for two consecutive days.

Tiffin reported 13 inches at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while Coralville clocked in at 12 inches as of 7 p.m. yesterday. Hills, a rural community a few miles south of Iowa City, reported 11 inches as of 9:30 p.m.

Interstate 80 travel still dangerous

Officials were still advising against travel on Interstate 80 to the east and west of Iowa City, saying the many crashes Tuesday created such an intense snow pack that crews struggled to treat because of stalled vehicles. The Interstate was nearly impossible to travel on for much of Tuesday, the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT said, recommending that drivers avoid the highly-trafficked road from Des Moines to the Illinois border.

A "Let it Snow" sign is pictured outside a home on Oakcrest Street as snow falls Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

2024's first snowstorm is a big one

Iowans were bracing for a significant storm as the week began, with officials predicting nearly a foot of snow.

A winter storm warning went into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 and continued until midnight Wednesday, Jan. 10. The totals exceeded the predictions, with much of the Iowa City area reporting more than 12 inches of snow.

Iowa City was reporting just four inches of snow by 8 a.m. Tuesday with North Liberty tracking five inches. The storm seemingly increased in intensity throughout the day, dumping more than 10 inches in a little more than 12 hours.

Local school districts cancel Wednesday's classes

Many of the Johnson County schools canceled classes Wednesday, this following Tuesday's cancellations.

Here is a list of cancelations:

The Iowa City Community School District canceled all classes on Wednesday, Jan. 10. All buildings and district offices will be closed and all activities are canceled. The school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was previously postponed until next week, Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Classes in the Clear Creek Amana School District have been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 10. All buildings and district offices will be closed, and all extracurricular activities have been canceled.

The Solon Community School District has canceled all classes on Wednesday, Jan. 10. All buildings and district offices will be closed and all activities are canceled.

Iowa City Regina has canceled classes and all other activities for Wednesday, Jan. 10. The cancelation means all school buildings will be closed Wednesday.

Lone Tree Community School District also canceled all classes on Wednesday, Jan. 10. All buildings and district offices will be closed and all activities are canceled.

Hunter Florke uses a snowblower to clear snow off of a sidewalk near Benton Street Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Snowstorm impacts public transportation

Iowa City Transit suspended its services "until conditions improve," the city told residents through a text message at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Travel on the free transit lines did not resume yesterday as conditions worsened, the city said in a text.

Coralville Transit ended their service early, with the final bus leaving the downtown interchange at 9:10 p.m.

