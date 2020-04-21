New studies suggest huge undercount of coronavirus infections — but are they right?

The number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County may be more than 50 times greater than the official count, according to preliminary results from a new study by the University of Southern California, which estimates that as many as 442,000 adult residents of Los Angeles County may have already been infected.

The implication, as lead USC investigator Neeraj Sood told reporters Monday, is that “the true extent of the infection in our communities” is far greater than previously known.

“We actually found that about 5 percent of Angelenos have in fact, probably, at some time, been infected with COVID-19,” explained Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, which partnered with USC on the study. So now “we are able to understand what the real denominator is” in calculating the rate at which people who are infected develop symptoms, require hospitalization and die.

But should we trust those conclusions?

If accurate, these estimates would fundamentally change our understanding of the coronavirus. Experts have long suspected that real-time testing is only catching a fraction of the total infections. But they have tended to put that fraction somewhere between one in five and one in 20. If in reality we’re only identifying one in 50 infections, or fewer, that would make COVID-19 a lot less deadly than previously believed while also making it a lot more contagious (and asymptomatic “silent carriers” a lot more widespread). That would be a paradigm shift in how to combat the virus.

The problem, though, is that these studies may not be accurate.

Known as a “seroprevalance survey” or “serosurvey,” the preliminary USC study is the second of its kind to come out in the past few days. The first was conducted by Stanford University researchers in Santa Clara County, Calif. — aka Silicon Valley — and released Friday. Together they represent the first attempts at this kind of research in the U.S.

Both serosurveys worked the same way. Researchers recruited hundreds or thousands of local residents to participate. They tried to ensure their “sample” was representative of the county’s overall population. They tested all participants with the same serology test, which is supposed to reveal who has already been infected by detecting antibodies in their bloodstream — even if they never showed symptoms or were never tested for an ongoing infection by the more typical nasal-swab method. Then the researchers tallied up the total number of positive test results, divided it by the total number of participants and “scaled” that percentage to the population of the entire county to estimate the overall seroprevalence of COVID-19 in the area.

Both studies also produced similar — and similarly startling — numbers. In Los Angeles, the USC team found that 4.1 percent of its 863 study participants tested positive; applied to the county as a whole, and adjusted for statistical margin of error, that would mean that anywhere from 2.8 percent (221,000) to 5.6 percent (442,000) of Angelenos have been infected, according to the USC researchers. (By comparison, 423,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide as of April 9, when the study concluded.) Meanwhile in Santa Clara, the Stanford team tested 3,330 residents and estimated that 2.5 percent (48,000) to 4 percent (81,000) of the county’s population has been infected — or 50 to 85 times the official number of confirmed cases there.