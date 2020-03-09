New Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Biden crushing Sanders in Michigan and other battleground states ahead of Tuesday's primary

To have any hope of catching up to Joe Biden after the former vice president’s dominant performance on Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders needs to win Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Michigan — a state where the Vermont senator upset rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that Sanders has his work cut out for him. According to the survey, which was conducted from March 6 to March 8, Biden currently leads Sanders by 13 percentage points among likely Democratic primary voters in the Great Lakes State, 54 percent to 41 percent.

That lead is part of Biden’s larger advantage across the three Rust Belt states that flipped from Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016, effectively deciding that year’s election. In Wisconsin, which holds its primary on April 7, Biden leads Sanders 49 percent to 38 percent; 9 percent of voters there remain undecided. In Pennsylvania, which holds its primary on April 28 and where Biden was born and raised, the former vice president leads Sanders 59 percent to 31 percent — an astounding 28-point margin. Seven percent of Pennsylvania Democratic primary voters say they’re undecided.

These results represent a sharp post-Super Tuesday turnaround for Biden, who won 10 of the 14 states that voted last week after a resounding victory in South Carolina prompted rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to drop out and endorse him, along with much of the rest of the Democratic Party establishment.

In late February, a University of Wisconsin poll showed Sanders ahead of Biden by 5 points in Pennsylvania, 9 points in Michigan and 17 points in Wisconsin.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll also found that Biden tends to perform slightly better than Sanders in general-election matchups against Trump. Both Democrats led the incumbent overall across all three battleground states — 45 percent to 41 percent for Biden; 44 percent to 41 percent for Sanders — but Biden’s leads were larger than Sanders’s in Michigan (+4 percent for Biden vs. +1 percent for Sanders) and Pennsylvania (+6 percent for Biden vs. +2 percent for Sanders). Wisconsin was the outlier, showing a larger lead for Sanders (+6 percent) than Biden (+2 percent).

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP (2), Getty Images) More

Voters in all three states also disapproved of the job Trump is doing as president. In Pennsylvania, Trump’s job-approval rating is underwater by 11 points (43 percent to 54 percent). In Wisconsin, it’s underwater by 10 points (43 percent to 53 percent). And in Michigan, it’s underwater by 7 points (45 percent to 52 percent). Across all three states, a plurality of voters (43 percent) say they “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s performance.

It’s not just Michigan’s 125 Democratic delegates — the largest prize on a day when Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota also vote — that make it a must-win for Sanders on Tuesday.

Both Sanders and Biden argue that they (and they alone) can triumph in November in part because of their unique appeal to white working-class voters, who propelled Trump to the White House four years ago. This is the same group that helped Sanders beat Clinton in Michigan by 1.5 points in the 2016 primary.