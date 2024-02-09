Nighttime closures continue on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County

Overnight closures of a section of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County will continue through Wednesday due to storm and tidal damage.

A 6-mile stretch between Las Posas and Sycamore Canyon roads will be shut down in both directions from about 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly, officials with the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, announced Friday.

The nocturnal closures have been ongoing since Monday evening, after an atmospheric river drenched the region and powerful surf damaged the shoulder on the ocean side of the route. Waves washed away earth under the asphalt, with the southbound shoulder eaten away up to the edge of the traffic lane.

Ongoing high tides have since enlarged the section of washed-out shoulder from about 15 feet to 100 feet, Caltrans said in Friday's news release.

The agency has blocked off the right southbound lane with K-rail and shifted traffic toward the mountain side, allowing two lanes in each direction to remain open during the day.

The nighttime closures are being conducted as a precaution since visibility is reduced and conditions could change.

Actual hours may vary since tidal action could cause more erosion. An agency inspector must assess the damage each morning to decide whether it's safe to reopen the highway.

Drivers can check for updates on the Caltrans District 7 feed on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/CaltransDist7, on the agency's quickmap.dot.ca.gov site or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

