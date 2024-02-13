Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign in light of special counsel report for 'best interest' of the country

WASHINGTON – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joined the growing chorus of GOP leaders who are calling for President Joe Biden to resign after a special counsel report over his handling of classified documents drew questions last week about the president’s memory and mental acuity.

When asked directly about whether she believes Biden should step down during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s conservative radio show on Tuesday morning, Haley responded: “Yes, I do.”

“And I think the Democrat party knows that,” she added. “It is not just in the best interest of their party. It's in the best interest of the country.”

Hewitt penned an opinion piece for Fox News on Tuesday similarly calling for Biden to relinquish his role, arguing that Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report showed the president is “impaired.”

The 345-page report, published last Thursday, portrayed Biden as an elderly man with "diminished capacities," including memory loss. It found that Biden, 81, "willfully retained" classified materials but that the evidence was not sufficient to prosecute the president.

Biden’s age has long been a talking point of Republican presidential candidates on the campaign trail and the report has put fresh focus on the concerns. GOP lawmakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., have called for the removal of Biden from office through the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.

The White House has rejected the claims about Biden's age, with his attorneys criticizing what they called "highly prejudicial language" in the report. Biden also denied concerns about his mental abilities, telling a press conference on Thursday that "his memory is fine."

Hewitt also pressed Haley over whether she believed Vice President Kamala Harris could take on the duties of president if Biden were to step aside.

“If Biden resigned, and you and I agree he should, that means Kamala Harris for a year. Can we do that?,” Hewitt questioned.

“I don't think Kamala Harris can handle it,” Haley responded. “But I don't know that she's any worse or better than Joe Biden.”

Harris directly addressed concerns about her capability to serve in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that was conducted two days before the special counsel report was released.

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” she told the paper, adding that everyone who sees her work "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead."

Haley has long argued that the danger of re-electing Biden lies in the possibility that Harris could take office, often telling voters during her stump speeches that “we can’t afford a President Kamala Harris.”

She reiterated those claims on Hewitt's show, arguing that one way or another the U.S. would have its first female president after the 2024 election.

“It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. Because if Donald Trump runs you have seen in multiple polls, he cannot win a general election,” she said.

Trump has so far dominated the GOP presidential race, winning contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. He is leading Haley by over 30 points in her home state of South Carolina, which is set to vote on Feb. 24.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign for 'the best interest of the country'