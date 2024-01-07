NorthJersey.com journalism that made an impact in 2023

A note from the editor:

Each year, our newsroom works hard to create journalism that has an impact in North Jersey and beyond. Last year was no exception. I've asked investigative editor James O'Neill to write this column and assemble some of our strongest work from 2023. You can also find work from throughout the USA TODAY Network in today's special section. I hope you enjoy it and want to thank you for supporting our work.

Daniel Sforza, Executive Editor

The efforts of The Record and NorthJersey.com in 2023

In 2023, NorthJersey.com was your source for tenacious, impactful watchdog and explanatory journalism that helped North Jersey readers better understand what their elected officials were doing, how their tax dollars and student tuition fees were spent, and why nagging problems such as the poor condition of urban school buildings remained unsolved.

Aging in New Jersey

Our 12-part series "Aging in NJ" looked at how the number of New Jerseyans over 60 will explode this decade by almost 1 million, placing enormous strain on a patchwork of services. How to pay for care — in assisted living or at home — can be costly and confusing, and we walked readers through the process. The series was recognized with an honorable mention in the National Press Association's 2023 AARP Awards for Excellence in Journalism on Aging. Judges called it “well-written, strong service journalism.”

Hazards Next Door

Our series "Hazards Next Door" uncovered the latent dangers of hazardous materials near North Jersey homes. There are 159 such sites in the more industrial towns in Bergen and Passaic counties, and many lie within a few hundred feet of homes and schools. The series included an interactive map so North Jersey residents can look up what "hazmats" are stored near their homes — and their health implications.

Menendez investigation

Our coverage of the unfolding federal investigation of Sen. Bob Menendez and his indictment on corruption charges provided readers with detailed profiles on the many characters involved, including Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, the Edgewater Superfund site that plays a role, and an expert's view on why Menendez's aid to Egypt was so alarming from a national security perspective.

After we were first to report that Nadine Arslanian Menendez, the senator's wife, had struck and killed a pedestrian, and that she was not charged in the incident, the state Attorney General announced an investigation into how the accident was handled.

Crumbling schools

Studies show that students’ learning environment is crucial to academic success. Yet after $500 million of investment by New Jersey, the Paterson School District remains in dire need of new schools and extensive repairs to aging buildings. Our series spread awareness of the problem, put a rare human face on the issue, and triggered advocates and lawmakers to call for action.

Najee Seabrooks

After Najee Seabrooks, a violence intervention specialist with the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a four-hour standoff, his death sparked outrage in Paterson. In an editorial, NorthJersey.com called for an intervention for the Paterson Police Department, which has been plagued by scandals and a lack of resources.

Days later, the state Attorney General announced that his office would take operational control of the department. And Paterson would become one of six cities in New Jersey to create community crisis response teams under a proposed state law partly named after Seabrooks.

Here are just a few more examples of how our journalism made an impact, in both big and small ways:

●After NorthJersey.com reported that state Senate President Nick Scutari failed to properly report basic details of close to $600,000 worth of campaign spending, he began amending his reports. A former ELEC commissioner called on the agency to investigate Scutari, and a member of the public filed an official complaint.

●When NJ Transit's board approved a pricy move to a new headquarters despite facing steep fiscal deficits, NorthJersey.com showed that the agency chose an option far more expensive than others that were proposed. Lawmakers raised objections.

●After NorthJersey.com published a story featuring Raymond Decker, a 64 year old experiencing homelessness, Decker’s shelter received notice that he received a housing voucher he had not applied for and was able to move out of the homeless shelter into an apartment. He also received gifts from readers, including monthly payments for food for his cat, a Petsmart gift card and a check from the Diocese of Paterson.

●After reading an article in The Record that featured Matthew Keenan’s struggles with homelessness, former friends banded together to raise funds for Keenan, as well as provide him a place to shower, do laundry and have a warm meal. Keenan’s family said that he made more progress in the last few months of his life than in the six years or so he was homeless on and off.

