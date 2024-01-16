We are not stupid. Rights of 'certain' Ohio parents are under attack. We see that clearly.

Jan 10, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, United States ; People stream into the Rotunda following a vote to override DeWine's veto of House Bill 68. The Bill would restrict medical care for transgender minors and block transgender girls from female sports, Click was the primary sponsor of the Bill.

We see parents' rights for what they are

I am sick of politicians who think we are stupid. So many Republicans talk about "parents' rights" as they work to deny gender affirming care for youth.

“Parents’ rights” means that parent A may decide gender affirming care is NOT appropriate for their child, so they do not access it.

Parent B, on the other hand, may decide gender affirming care IS appropriate for their child, so they access it.

“Parents’ rights” is NOT when Republicans say “if you agree with me, I will protect your rights. If you do not agree with me, I will deny your rights and harm your child.”

That is called authoritarianism.

Mark Hiser, Dublin

What about the real problems Ohio kids face?

Lawmakers who wanted to overturn the governor’s veto of House Bill 68 proclaim that if enacted, this law will be protecting children.

Here’s a great idea – what about putting school counselors and psychologists into every school in order to help those children who have family problems or feel in adequate.

This might eliminate some of the issues the seem to trigger kids when they get a bit older to go get a gun (no restrictions, of course on Second Amendment arms bearing) and shoot people.

What about making sure that the kids can access decent health care even if their families are poor or lower middle class. Health care can be expensive as can the health insurance that helps cut the cost of major health emergencies.

Then, those schools, shouldn’t they be closely monitored to ensure that the children are getting a good education and will be able to not only hold a job but also critically think and analyze all sorts of things.

Of course, if the public schools were really supported, teachers had living wages that would allow them to buy a house as well as pay off student loans (something that might encourage knowledgeable people who could enjoy teaching children to become teachers).

And, with the suggested school counselors/psychologists were in schools and classes were smaller, maybe more children would feel secure as they are.

It’s a thought.

But I suspect the Ohio General Assembly prefers regulating women to prevent any abortions and then regulating children to prevent them from being comfortably who they are rather than adopting any of the above suggestions.

Janyce C. Katz, Columbus

Take the hammer away

Re "Iowa town reels after school shooting," (Jan. 7: I have some thoughts about the latest murder of the sixth grader in Iowa. To those that claim this is not a gun, but a mental health problem, I have a few questions.

What about the "I forgot to lock up my gun" problem?

What about the "I got fired from my job" problem, or the "I was bullied," or the "my wife cheated on me" problems, or "I feel insignificant" or the "I grew up with domestic violence" problem, or "I played too many violent video games" problem or "I'm upset about (insert injustice) going on in (insert name of country) problem?

Perhaps the best analogy is one I read not too long ago: You walk in the room and one kid is hitting another kid with a toy hammer.

What do you do?

You take the hammer away. Never has there been a more obvious way to fix a shameful problem.

To those in power, how are those "thoughts and prayers" working?

Susan D'Ooge Miller, Columbus

