Overriding DeWine's veto will greenlight hate of trans kids inside, outside of their homes

Zachary Graves is an honors political science student at Kent State University.

An outdated, misinformed and dangerous agenda will be imposed on young Ohioans if the so-called the “Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act” becomes law.

The name may seem well-meaning, but House Bill 68 is part of the wave of anti-trans legislation that has flooded our nation.

After passing both the Ohio House of Representatives as well as the Ohio Senate, the bill was recently vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

State lawmakers are expected to return to Columbus early for a possible vote to override the veto. The Ohio House in fact plans to vote Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Why is House Bill 68 so bad?

This piece of legislation is dangerous for a variety of reasons.

Its impacts are far reaching, creating restrictions on what the courts, healthcare providers, mental healthcare providers, and athletic teams can legally do regarding the treatment and inclusion of trans youth.

When making decisions on parental custody, the courts would no longer have the ability to factor in whether the parent “refers to and raises the child in a manner consistent with the child's biological sex,” whether the parent declines to consent to a child’s gender-affirming care, and whether the parent declines to consent to a child’s mental healthcare provided to treat gender dysphoria.

This section of the bill is extremely detrimental for trans youth because it fails to protect them from hate within their own household.

According to The Trevor Project, less than one in three transgender and nonbinary youth live in gender-affirming households.

If the bill is enacted and a parent refuses to accept the identity of their trans child, the courts could no longer consider that fact when making custodial decisions, putting even more trans youth in harm's way.

House Bill 68 would ban healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor, prescribing puberty-blocking medication to a minor, and aiding a minor in accessing these forms of healthcare.

Gender affirming care is a matter of life and death for trans youth

Mental healthcare providers would no longer be able to diagnose or treat gender dysphoria without jumping through needless hoops. The bill creates punishments for violations of these terms.

To make matters worse, the bill’s language equates gender dysphoria to psychopathology, highlighting the biases that infest House Bill 68.

The longer gender dysphoria goes untreated, the more likely a person is to attempt suicide.

The Trevor Project states that nearly one in five trans kids has attempted suicide. By denying Ohio’s trans youth the right to receive gender-affirming care, the state government would be contributing to the increasing rates of suicide among trans kids.

Trans athletics have been made scapegoats

Finally, House Bill 68 would ban trans women from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity in collegiate athletics.

In addition, it would create separate teams based on a person’s sex assigned at birth. Here is a clear example of creating a solution for a problem that ceases to exist.

There are only six trans women competing in Ohio’s high school athletics, and even fewer in Ohio’s collegiate athletics.

On top of that, the NCAA already requires trans athletes to have undergone hormone treatment for at least one year, and trans athletes hormone levels are monitored as a matter of athletic policy. Forcing an athlete to identify with their sex assigned at birth denies the very existence of trans people, and it adds to the hardship and discrimination they already face so much of.

Solutions to problems that do not exist

Creating legislation that perpetuates harm to LGBTQ+ people solves none of the issues our society faces.

Instead, it furthers the culture war politics that plagues our state and our nation.

As House Bill 68 moved through the legislative process, it amassed opposition from Ohio students, parents, medical professionals, advocacy groups, religious leaders, and others.

House Bill 68 is a gross overreach of the government’s duties being pursued by a group that claims to support parents’ rights.

In DeWine’s own words, “These tough decisions should not be made by the government.”

With the possibility of a vote coming closer each day, I urge the readers to take action against this hateful bill. Contact your state representatives and senators to demand a “no” vote on the overriding of the governor’s veto of House Bill 68.

Zachary Graves is an honors political science student at Kent State University.

