NWS issues winter storm warning, forecasts up to 18 inches for Mount Pocono

A winter storm warning has been issued for Monroe County and all neighboring counties, and the National Weather Service expects some higher snow totals in its latest forecast.

From Monday night into Tuesday, southern Monroe County and much of Carbon County are looking at 8 to 12 inches, while the forecast calls for 12 to 18 inches for Mount Pocono and northern Monroe County.

Snowfall rates above 1 inch per hour are expected "especially around the Tuesday morning commute, which will make for very hazardous travel conditions," the NWS in Philadelphia/Mount Holly said in its Monday morning update.

The NWS office in Binghamton, New York, expects 8 to 12 inches of snow for Honesdale and Milford, though parts of Wayne and Pike counties could see 12 to 18 inches.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono weather: Winter storm warning issued, snow forecast increased