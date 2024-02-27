NWS: Parts of Indiana could see wind gusts, hail, tornadoes. Is it rare for February?

Hazardous weather is predicted this afternoon for Hoosiers in parts of Central and Southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service warns that large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes are possible as well as an elevated lightning risk.

"Thunderstorms remain possible through tonight across all of Central Indiana," NWS's hazardous weather outlook says. "There is a threat for severe storms mainly this afternoon through tonight. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible this evening through overnight. Storm motion would be to the east northeast at around 45 MPH."

Central Indiana could see severe weather during record-breaking February temperatures Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

High winds possible as storms roll in

While it's been a warm day, NWS also has issued a wind advisory and threat of severe storms this afternoon through the evening.

The wind advisory says gusts could blow around unsecured objects and might knock down tree limbs, which could cause a few power outages.

Peak wind gusts will likely occur between late Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, the report says.

Central Indiana does see the occasional severe weather in February, NWS said, but today’s forecast is a rare occasional of severe weather in the month.

Earlier today: Indy breaks record high temperatures, could see severe weather Tuesday

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

How to tell the difference between a watch and a warning in Indiana

Tornado watches mean the conditions are right for a tornado to form.

Tornado warnings means a tornado has been confirmed on the ground.

How to stay safe during inclement weather

The weather service advises residents check the forecast regularly to prepare for tornadoes.

Tune radios to local news or use a NOAA weather radio to keep up to date with the latest storm developments. The service also suggest creating a plan for you and your family in the case of a tornado, which can include designating an emergency meeting place and heading to a safe room or building.

