Oconee Blotter: Nearly $1,200 of clothes shoplifted from American Eagle at Oconee Connector

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTING CHARGE: On Jan. 14, Deputy Ryan Buzzard was dispatched to American Eagle Outfitters at the Oconee Connector, where two women shoplifted $1,173 worth of clothing. A description of the women and their vehicle were provided to the officer.

CRIME VIDEO: On Jan. 14, Deputy Robert Perrin was dispatched to the Golden Pantry in Bishop, where a woman was caught on video removing cash from an envelope and using it to purchase lottery tickets. The envelope had been placed on a counter and belonged to the store. Employees reported they did not recognize the woman.

DEMOREST SUSPECT: On Jan. 14, Deputy Bradley Vaughn was dispatched to Walmart after a 40-year-old Demorest woman was seen hiding merchandise under her clothing. She was arrested and told Cpl. Dylan Pulliam that although she had a suspended license she had not driven to the location. Pulliam found her vehicle in the parking lot. Later that evening he called the jail and learned a bondsman was giving the woman a ride back to Walmart. The deputy parked and watched as the woman entered her vehicle and drove away. He made a traffic stop. She explained she was leaving because Walmart had banned her, but the officer knew that was not true. He gave her a ride back to jail.

IPAD STOLEN: On Jan. 16, a 24-year-old Colbert woman reported she parked at the shopping center at Oconee Connector and left her window partially down. She returned to find someone had reached inside and stole her Apple iPad valued at $700, which she left on the front seat.

SHOPLIFTERS CHARGED: On Jan. 16, Deputy Scotty Bodie who was on field training patrol with Cpl. Lex Ogan responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart by a man and woman traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado. A call then came in that the pair was now at Home Depot. Sgt. Kenji Dorsey met with the man, who was in the pickup, while the woman was in the store. The 39-year-old Carlton man said he was just giving the woman a ride. He explained he thought he paid for his merchandise at Walmart as when he went through the self-checkout, he used a United Healthcare insurance card to swipe for the payout. However, the insurance card didn’t pay for the items, and he was confronted by an employee who asked for a receipt. At that point, he said he left the store. The woman, a 53-year-old Danielsville resident, was arrested inside Home Depot. Both were taken to jail.

MISSING BALLS: On Jan. 19, Deputy Doug Mattocks was dispatched to Mulberry Plantation subdivision in Watkinsville, where someone stole four concrete balls from the entrance sign. The balls were anchored on a brick wall and weighed about 60 pounds each. The president of the homeowner’s association valued the items at $800.

DISORDERLY WOMAN: On Jan. 20, Deputy Christopher Haag was dispatched to a location on Moore’s Ford Road, Bogart, where a 45-year-old Athens woman reported some people jumped her and killed her dog. The woman was in her car and other people at the home were trying to keep her from driving as she appeared to be under the influence. The woman explained she had five shots of alcohol, but she had to go to Savannah. The woman was arrested on a DUI charge.

WINDOW THEFT: On Jan. 22, Deputy William Reynolds met with a superintendent for a construction site off Brookside Terrace, Bogart. Thirty windows, valued at $5,395, had been stolen after they were delivered to three houses under construction.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Carlton man uses insurance card in shoplifting case