Oil driller Apache agrees to $9.5 million air pollution settlement in Permian Basin

A Permian Basin oil and gas operator agreed to a $9.5 million settlement with the State of New Mexico and federal government over air pollution caused by the company’s facilities in southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Apache Corporation agreed to pay $4 million in fines and spend $5.5 million on projects intended to curb emissions at 422 oil and gas well pads in the two states, to comply with state and federal regulations and offset past illegal emissions.

The settlement resolved a civil lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the Environmental Protection Agency that accused Apache of failing to control emissions at 23 of its oil and gas operations.

The violations were discovered during aircraft surveillance and field inspections in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The settlement was believed to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which form ground-level ozone of smog, by 9,650 tons per year, along with 900 tons of methane.

The $4 million in fines was shared equally between New Mexico and the federal government, with the state’s portion heading to the General Fund, NMED said.

Apache will spend $4.5 million to design and implement improvements to its facilities, including new tank pressure monitoring systems, and $1 million to retrofit more than 400 pneumatic devices with electric, non-emitting devices.

In a statement from Apache, the company said it already began increasing site inspections and measurement of emissions, while increasing maintenance and gas capture at its facilities in the Permian, before and during negotiations on the settlement.

The company touted industry-led environmental initiatives with other companies like the Environmental Partnership, which includes Permian oil giants like Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy and XTO Energy.

“The consent decree resolves alleged violations from years ago and we acted swiftly to remedy those issues that were identified,” read the statement. “Moving forward, the consent decree represents our commitment to continuous improvement across our facilities in the Permian Basin.”

‘Calling them what they are, which is polluters.’

Actions to prevent future violations will include government audits of the facilities, inspections and preventative maintenance, NMED said, along with additional future monitoring.

But James Kenney, NMED cabinet secretary said if Apache was really following environmental laws, the settlement would not have been necessary.

“Had they complied with the law, they wouldn’t find themselves in this position. First and foremost, it’s a failure when we have enforcement because it indicates the air quality was degraded,” Kenney said in an interview with the Current-Argus. “When we flip the scrip to enforcement, we’re unapologetic about holding up the mirror and calling them what they are which is polluters.”

New Mexico Cabinet Secretary of the Environment James Kenney meets with Carlsbad business leaders, Feb. 3, 2020 in Santa Fe.

Kenney said the NMED was hamstrung by budget cuts during the administration of former-Gov. Susana Martinez, meaning it was difficult to track the extent of past of violations before recent actions his agency took.

NMED and the federal government previously fined Mewbourne Oil Company $5.5 million in August 2023 for violations at its wells in the Permian Basin and ordered the company to pay $4.6 million on improvements.

In June 2023, Texas-based Ameredev was issued $42 million in fines for air pollution violations by the NMED and state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) for its oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin.

“Money was taken out of our air quality program, the records of compliance issues under the Martinez administration are hard for us to reconstruct,” Kenney said. “The gravity of what we’re announcing today is that this is significant both in New Mexico and across the country.”

Air pollution like Apache’s was largely responsible for worsening air quality in southeast New Mexico, Kenney said. He said he expected the EPA to list the Permian Basin region in violation of the federal Clean Air Act, a move that would restrict further oil and gas development in the booming region.

“I have not heard anything from them that they’re walking back that intention. I’ve heard more that the modeling and monitoring data, that they’re reviewing that with a finer granularity,” Kenney said.

“New Mexico has to take certain actions when ozone levels rise. We’re being good stewards of our air quality by taking the emissions seriously. We would want Texas to do the same. Somebody’s got to do it.”

New Mexico to raise fees to pay for more oil well inspections

About half the oil and gas industry in New Mexico was complying with air pollution laws, Kenney said, but that NMED lacked the capacity to fully enforce the rules with only six air inspectors for the entire state.

While the budget bill moving through the New Mexico legislature in the final days of its ongoing session did include funds to properly pay the staff NMED does have, Kenney said more employees were needed to properly conduct oversight of the industry.

NMED was planning to file a petition to its governing Environmental Improvement Board, he said, to raise permitting fees paid by oil and gas operators to fund more inspectors.

“Should any New Mexicans be happy with six inspectors for air quality statewide? I’m not,” Kenney said. “This is a do better moment for the industry. I think it’s a big wake up call for industry. Simply, do better. We’re going to continue to ramp up our air program by increasing fees.”

Cindy Hollenberg, compliance and enforcement section chief at NMED’s Air Quality Bureau said Apache’s fines were intended to “send a message” to the broader oil and gas industry in New Mexico and the Permian Basin to follow state and federal laws

“The reason we did these joint inspections is because we know many of these smaller facilities just knew in the past that no one was ever going to inspect them,” she said. “We wanted to send a message that we are out here and there are consequences for that.”

