Oklahoma County commissioners choose Grand Boulevard land as jail's new home

Oklahoma County Commissioners on Wednesday selected 1901 E Grand Blvd. as its preferred location to build a new jail.

Commissioner Myles Davidson's proposal to build the project there was supported by Commissioner Brian Maughan. Commission Carrie Blumert voted against the recommendation.

The commissioners' decision came after several hours of comments from Del City-area residents who opposed putting the jail there and other residents who argued against potentially putting the jail at other proposed locations in northeast Oklahoma City.

Early Wednesday morning, northeast Oklahoma City civic leaders marched from NE 23 and Coltrane to the commissioners meeting in protest of sites in that area being considered as the location for the new jail.

Land the county is considering as a jail site is shown Wednesday at 1901 E Grand Blvd.

The site is less than a mile from the Crooked Oak school district.

Community members march Wednesday through northeast Oklahoma City in protest of possible new jail sites on the northeast side of of the city.

Blumert said she was disappointed by commissioners' vote, but voted to support exploring other locations as potential alternatives in case the 1901 E Grand location doesn't work out.

Those exploration efforts include using a contractor to evaluate 40 acres on the north side of the Oklahoma River near Exchange Avenue, about 50 acres located near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road, and about 62 acres of land between the 1901 E Grand location and the Oklahoma River that was the longtime home of the Townley's Dairy.

A rendering shows a potential design for a new county jail at 1901 E Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners voted 2-to-1 Wednesday to pursue the land for use as the jail's new home.

