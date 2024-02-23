Oklahoma governor calls for transparency from police investigating death of Nex Benedict

Oklahoma's governor on Thursday pressed investigators and school administrators to be transparent with the public about the circumstances surrounding the death of Nex Benedict as questions and speculation circulate nationwide.

The 16-year-old Owasso High School student died earlier this month, one day after being injured in an altercation in a school bathroom. Although the exact circumstances of the fight remain unclear, the teen's family and friends have said Nex was routinely bullied because of their gender identity, which did not fit in with societal stereotypes.

"The death of any child in an Oklahoma school is a tragedy, and bullies must be held accountable," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

He continued by calling on officials to disclose more information about the case. “As we await the results of the investigation, I urge Owasso police and Owasso Public Schools to be forthcoming and transparent with the public," Stitt said.

Jordan Korphage, a spokesman for Owasso schools, declined to respond to the governor's statement. An Owasso police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

School officials and investigators have cited privacy laws and the active investigation to explain why they have refused to confirm basic details — including the grade Nex was enrolled in — to more extensive information — such as the initial police report about the bathroom altercation.

Authorities also have not disclosed how they believe Nex died or how many other students were involved in the altercation that preceded their death. Korphage would not confirm whether or not any of those students were disciplined.

Questions about what happened have rapidly spread on social media, with some federal officials and celebrities reacting to Nex's death and demanding schools do a better job of protecting LGBTQ+ children, especially in states that have tried to block schools from recognizing a student's gender identity if it does not match their sex assigned at birth.

Oklahoma state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has advocated for such policies, asked people to reserve their judgments and opinions until the investigation into Nex's death is complete. He made the remarks on Thursday at a State Board of Education meeting.

As outside scrutiny has grown, police and district administrators have trickled out some additional details about the case. One of the most significant disclosures came Wednesday afternoon, when police said an autopsy showed Nex had not died as a result of trauma.

In a statement issued hours later, the teen's family said the facts known so far were troubling at best. They said they planned to collect evidence and talk to witnesses on their own.

"While at Owasso High School, Nex was attacked and assaulted in a bathroom by a group of other students," the family said in a statement issued by its attorney. "A day later, the Benedict's beautiful child lost their life."

