Oklahoma state Sen. Tom Woods: 'I stand behind what I believe in.'

Sen. Tom Woods on the floor of the Senate at the Oklahoma Capitol Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

State Sen. Tom Woods on Monday issued a statement largely standing by his now-viral comments about the LGBTQ+ community, this time without using the word "filth."

"Firstly, I want to say that a child losing their life is horrible," Woods said in the statement released Friday.

"They were a victim of bullying and that is never okay. It is always a tragedy when someone loses their life. I said that Friday and I mean that still today. I hope anyone struggling in a similar position gets the help they need as soon as possible.

"I also want to say that I stand behind what I believe in. The groups and individuals who push gender reassignment on children in our schools, and anyone else who is trying to normalize behavior that shouldn’t be tolerated, is unacceptable in my mind.

"This is an agenda that is being forced on Oklahoma kids. My voting record speaks for itself. I supported legislation to keep men out of women’s sports and to protect children from being mutilated by transition surgery before they can make an informed decision.

"I will continue to push for a day when kids can be kids again and be free from the pressure of conforming to radical ideologies."

The Capitol office Sen. Tom Woods shares with Sen. Grant Green Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

