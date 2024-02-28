'What we need is a partner, not a slaveowner:' Majority of city council oppose SB 2628

Ward 6 Councilman and Council President Aaron Banks and other members of the Jackson City Council have come out in opposition to a proposed Mississippi Senate bill that would give the state the power to take over Jackson's water system, instead of returning it back to the city.

Senate Bill 2628 would create a water authority consisting of a nine-member board and a president appointed by the governor and the lieutenant governor.

It would also require approval from the U.S. Department of Justice. The bill is being sponsored by Sen/ David Parker, a Republican who represents parts of Southaven and Olive Branch, which is about 185 miles north of Jackson.

Speaking after council committee meetings on Wednesday, Banks said he opposes the takeover for various reasons, including that the city's water system is one of the biggest revenue generators for Jackson.

Banks was also critical that none of the bill writers or those in favor of the bill — including federally appointed third party water administrator Ted Henifin — sat down with anyone from the city for discussion.

"What we need is a partner. Not a slaveowner, not a taskmaster, but a partner," Banks said. "If the disrespect for Jackson is that disrespectful that you can't even have a conversation with any of its leaders? I'm city council president, I'm willing to sit down with the author of the bill — whom I know doesn't stay in the City of Jackson — and those so that we can come to a viable solution and help each others understand our concerns."

Other council members, such as Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley and Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, echoed some of Banks' opposition. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was not immediately available for comment.

"I am directly opposed to Senate Bill 2628. I have talked with the Council President about adopting a resolution in opposition from the council," Lee said. "This directly takes away our voice as city leaders and elected officials. I don't think any conversation was had with any member of the council, constituents of the City of Jackson, as well as the mayor."

"I oppose SB 2628 in its current form as it does not include governance by any elected officials except the governor and the lieutenant governor," Lindsay said. "To my knowledge, no local, county or state elected officials representing the interests of the citizens of Jackson were consulted regarding this bill."

Hartley said he doesn't support the bill because those on the board would be appointed by the governor and the lieutenant governor. He thinks the control should be in the hands of the citizens of Jackson.

"The power is now going to go to the governor and his appointees and that opens up a whole other array of problems because now the governor gets to choose through his selection of appointees who does the work, what contractors are being hired," Hartley said. "I think the citizens should vote on what happens next."

Hartley was also critical of Henifin's support of the bill.

"His job is to straighten out the water system, but when it comes to the ownership, the future operation that should be left to the folks who are actually using the system itself," he said, adding that he was appreciative of the work Henifin has done so far.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said he thinks the city should wait for more additional details regarding the bill, while bringing up that the city has lost money "every year since I was elected" on the water system. He also said he wished that state lawmakers would wait until repairs are finished before deciding who should be in-charge of the water system.

"It may generate a lot of revenue, but it also generates a tremendous amount of expenses," Foote said. "I wish they'd (the state) hold off until two, three years from now and see where we stand, but having said that if they say they're going to buy it from us let's see what it might go for. If they're going to pay us $500 million and they take all the responsibilities like billing and everything we've had such a difficult time with … I think we should at least look and see at what the price is."

Foote was referring to a section of the bill that would give the state the option to purchase the water system "at fair market value."

Banks disagreed, saying that whatever price the state offers for the system will "not equal the years of revenue" that will be generated for the city from the water system.

