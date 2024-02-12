Parts of Bucks County could see up to 8 inches of snow Tuesday. What to know

The short-lived respite from the cold and snow is over for Bucks County, as the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is forecasting yet another round of snow on Tuesday for the Delaware Valley.

The weather service expects a wide range of accumulations in Bucks County, but some could see up to 8 inches of snow before the quick-moving storm moves out.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Bucks County during Tuesday morning's commute.

Upper Bucks County is under a winter storm warning as the northern sections of the county could see up the highest snow totals. The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory Monday morning for Lower Bucks County and part of southern New Jersey, where the snow is supposed to be less.

The winter storm warning and advisory is in effect from midnight until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the alerts read.

The alerts also warned that heavy snow will be possible around the time of Tuesday morning's commute, with snowfall rates of one half to 1 inch per hour possible. There is uncertainty regarding snow amounts and how efficiently the snow will accumulate on roads, given mild temperatures with precipitation starting as rain overnight.

Here's everything else Bucks County residents need to know about this incoming storm.

Bucks County snow storm starts off with rain, will impact morning commute

Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said true accumulations will vary, depending on where you are in Bucks County.

"The latest forecasts for amounts across Bucks County is 1 to 8 inches. We know that sounds like a wide forecast, but we're going to see sharp gradients across Bucks County," Johnson said. "The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches for Lower Bucks County, and 4 to 8 inches for Upper Bucks County.

"It's going to start off as all rain in Bucks County, then in the predawn hours, it will change over to a rain-snow mix, then to all snow as we get closer to sunrise," Johnson added. "We are expecting that changeover right around the time of the morning commute."

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly updates is snow forecast for the Delaware Valley through a post on social media on Monday, Feb. 13.

The snow will last at least through Tuesday afternoon before the system moves out.

"It's not going to be a very long period of snow," Johnson said. "But it does unfortunately include the morning commute."

The weather service also pushed an alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

The weather service also pushed an alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

Another snow day for Bucks County? Temps remain low after storm

Johnson said Bucks County has received between 6 and 10 inches of total snow since Jan. 1.

And once the snow storm passes through on Tuesday, Bucks County will be left to contend with a turbulent weather cycle lasting at least through the rest of the week.

The sun returns on Wednesday, but it will be a gusty day, with temperatures only reaching 37 degrees and winds nearing 25 mph.

There's a chance of rain on Thursday morning; otherwise, it will be a partly sunny day, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but the cold weather will remain, as temperatures will only reach 41 degrees.

There is yet another chance of snow on Saturday; otherwise, it'll be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with temperatures in the low 40s.

The normal high temperatures for this time of year in Bucks County are about 45-46 degrees, and normal lows are about 25-26 degrees.

