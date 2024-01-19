Perry to begin reopening schools, closed since shootings, next week

Perry schools Superintendent Clark Wicks speaks during a special meeting of the Perry School Board on Friday.

Perry High School, closed since the Jan. 4 fatal shootings there, will tentatively reopen Jan. 31, the Perry School Board decided Friday.

"We anticipate that the high school students will return on Wednesday, January 31, pending release of the building by law enforcement and other things that need to occur before students can return," said Susie Meade with Heartland Area Education Agency, which has been assisting the district in the wake of the shootings.

The board also approved reopening the district's elementary school Jan. 24 and the middle school Jan. 25. Each school's reopening will follow a 4-6 p.m. onsite open house for parents and students the day before, with counselors available.

The schools were shut down in the wake of the shootings, which occurred as students were at breakfast in the high school cafeteria, preparing to resume classes after the winter break. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High student, killed Ahmir Jolliff, 11, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High Principal Dan Marburger and wounded two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

Investigators have not said what they suspect was Butler's motive.

Linda Andorf, School Board president, said that to "ensure a smooth transition back during school hours," students will not be invited to enter the middle and high schools until 7:30 a.m., and 7:45 a.m. for the elementary school, unless they are under the direct supervision of a teacher, coach, activity sponsor or other school district employee.

Andorf said students shouldn't be dropped off prior to those times. Students should exit the building within 15 minutes after the final bell, she said.

The school buildings will have an increased adult presence and visibility, Andorf said, including additional administrative support based on the district’s approval of temporary additional administrative contracts.

Will Perry need to extend school year?

Iowa law requires schools to provide at least 180 days, or 1,080 hours, of instruction each school year. Superintendent Clark Wicks said the question of whether Perry may need to extend it school year to achieve that total remains open, pending possible legislative action.

Earlier in Friday's meeting, the board approved a contract for an additional temporary administrator, Jill Anderson. Anderson previously served as an elementary principal at Norwalk and as a counselor.

She will join retired school administrators Scott Grimes, Tom Lipovac, Randy Martin and Mandy Ross, whose contracts were approved during a board meeting Monday. The administrators will be posted in each of the schools to help with the district's recovery.

Board member Eddie Diaz said that upon students' initial return, the district will have "a heightened presence from uniformed law enforcement in each student attendance center."

Diaz said the district has consulted with multiple state and federal agencies, including the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, local law enforcement, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency, the Iowa Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

"The district is going to continue seeking out the expertise of law enforcement and other safety experts," he said. "After law enforcement completes their investigation, further measures may be considered."

The meeting was the second this week for the board on reopening schools. Monday's meeting was adjourned without a vote after parents attending the meeting raised concerns about security.

The elementary and middle schools were set to reopen this week, but Wicks canceled that plan after Marburger, the Perry High principal, died early Sunday.

Visitation held for Marburger; funeral set for Saturday

Friday's meeting began with a moment of silence for Marburger, whose visitation was being held at the elementary school, continuing through 7 p.m.

"I would once again ask you to have a moment of silence as we begin to say our goodbyes to our friend and colleague Dan Marburger," Andorf said.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The service will be livestreamed at wdm.lutheranchurchofhope.org/specialevents.

