Perry School Board puts off vote to reopen schools after shooting, parents question security

Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks speaks during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa.

As parents called for more security and transparency, the Perry School Board postponed approving plans to reopen the schools, closed since the Jan. 4 fatal shootings at the high school.

Despite the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, dozens of Perry residents packed the special board meeting Monday in downtown’s Towncraft Building, sitting on chairs gathered from other rooms or standing against the wall.

The atmosphere was somber in the wake of Sunday’s announcement that high school Principal Dan Marburger, severely wounded in the shooting, had died in a Des Moines hospital.

Authorities say Dylan Butler, 17, also shot and killed Ahmir Jolliff, 11, and wounded five other people before taking his own life.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the teen’s motive in the shooting.

Ahmir's mother, Erica Jolliff, in a statement read on her behalf during the meeting, called for people to stop referring to Butler as a school shooter or a murderer.

Related: 11-year-old killed in Perry school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing

"He has a name and it's Dylan," she wrote. "Be nice. If you have nothing nice to say don't say anything at all."

She asked that her son's death not be in vain and called for the school district to improve its security procedures.

"By sending our kids to school, we were promised that they were going to be safe," she wrote. "We expect our children to go to school and walk through the front door of our own home following classes."

Related: Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, wounded in Jan. 4 shootings, dies early Sunday

Parent questions Perry School District's 'good policies' for security

Parent Grace Castro asked the five-member board and Superintendent Clark Wicks to release more information about the "good policies" for security that the district referenced in a post-shootings email to families.

"How will you prevent children from bringing guns into the buildings?" Castro asked. "Our current policies and procedures saved some but failed Ahmir, Mr. Marburger, the other wounded children and every other student and staff who had to witness this and run from it."

The students and staff who stepped up to help during the shooting are heroes, but they never should have been in that position, she said.

"Good policies did not prevent the principal from being in the line of fire," Castro said. “Good policies are what allowed for enough time for children to be shot ― killed ― and forever altered. Good policies don’t allow for weapons to enter a school building. Good policies ensure that is impossible."

Castro implored the board to improve security, using some of the money available to Perry and Dallas County through a disaster proclamation Gov. Kim Reynolds made after the shootings.

"We may not have been able to predict the perpetrator would make the choice he did on Jan. 4, but we do have the power and funds to prevent weapons from entering the building in the future," she said.

Related: 'Enough with the prayers.' Students march on Iowa Capitol to demand action on gun violence

Parent Mark Drahos also asked the board to consider safety changes, including securing school entrances and adding hall monitors and a no-bag policy. Butler was able to enter the high school Jan. 4 with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun, apparently waiting in a restroom before beginning his attack in the school cafeteria, where students from the high school and adjacent middle school were eating breakfast.

"At the end of the day, all we really want is more preventative measures put in place," Drahos said. He acknowledged the board would not "be able to please everybody."

Related: 'Glass everywhere,' 'blood on the floor': Inside Iowa high school as a shooter rampaged

Perry School Board could meet again later this week

After hearing from community members, the board spent more than an hour in a closed session, then opted not to vote on the district's return-to-school plan. Students had been slated to return to the elementary and middle school later this week, but Superintendent Clark Wicks announced after Marburger's death Sunday that the reopenings of the schools had been postponed.

No date had been set for reopening the high school. Wicks and other officials have said they do not want students to return until repairs are completed to potentially triggering damage remaining from the shootings.

The School Board may meet later this week to continue planning a return to school, Wicks said after the meeting.

As he has repeatedly, he praised the heroics of Marburger, who tried to distract Butler so that other students could escape to safety.

"We are honoring Mr. Marburger this week ― and his family ― and the hero that he was, the educator that he was, and the leader that he was," Wicks said.

The School Board on Monday also approved contracts for temporary substitute teachers and administrators to help with the district's recovery.

Retired school administrators who will be assisting the Perry staff are Scott Grimes, Tom Lipovac, Randy Martin and Mandy Ross. Administrators will be posted in each of the district's school.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry School Board puts off vote on reopening amid security questions