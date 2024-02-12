Petersburg native wins International Photographic Competition, $10,000: Mom subject

Gary D. Jones strikes a pose with his mom Azzie L. Jones and PPA 2024 Grand Imaging Award trophy. Both are Petersburg, Va. natives who reside in Washington, D.C.

PETERSBURG — Photographer Gary D. Jones, a Petersburg native, won the prestigious Professional Photographers of America [PPA] Grand Imaging Award. His amazing image out of 1600 entries in the International Photographic Competition earned him major bragging rights, a trophy and $10,000.

Over 10,000 photographers gathered at the 2024 Imaging USA convention for an inspiring and education-centric photography event with 130 exhibitors, 90 speakers, networking and parties. It was held in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky International Convention Center January 28-30.

"I was overwhelmed and humbled. I was not expecting to go that far running against big dogs," Jones of Washington, D.C. said. "It was just an idea I had tried before. This time it worked."

"This is the excellence and trailblazing in the world of professional photographers! We work hard to achieve excellence. A little more than a 'point and click.' Congratulations, Gary," Constance Baptist, a Frederick, Maryland-based photographer, posted on Facebook.

"The Destination Ahead" by Gary D. Jones. His mother Azzie L. Jones peers out a window while seated on a bus at the Museum of Bus Transportation in Hershey, Pa.

Proud mama moment: Azzie L. Jones's son becomes top dog

Jones's mother Azzie L. Jones, a Peabody High School graduate, was the subject of his award-winning, black and white, natural portrait entitled "The Destination Ahead." The Washington, D.C. resident is seated facing forward on a bus with her head slightly turned as she peers out the window. The image was taken at the Museum of Bus Transportation in Hershey, Pennsylvania during an event. Jones grew up riding the bus. He loves the vehicle and has amassed a large collection of toy buses.

"Mom wore her favorite suit to the awards show. The one she's wearing in the image," Jones said. "She has also appeared in two other winning photos."

After the new top dog was announced, Jones's mother was very happy, and she danced in her seat. She was overheard saying multiple times that she was proud of her son. His image received four out of five judges' votes. Diamond Award winner Ashleigh Taylor Henning, a Santa Barbara, California- based photographer, was runner up with her illustrative portrait entitled "Red Light District."

From left to right, Azzie L. Jones, her son Gary D. Jones and Kira Derryberry, Professional Photographers of America president, pose with the $10,000 prize check.

"'The Destination Ahead' image has won me six awards in the Washington, D.C. and North Carolina PPA print competitions," Jones said. "It will be featured in PPA’s Professional Photographer magazine probably in March or April."

According to Jones, it was the first time he entered the International Photographic Competition, and he only submitted one image. It was his ninth time at Imaging; he had skipped a few years. Moments before winning $10,000, Jones's image won the Diamond trophy and $1,000 in the natural portrait category. "Winning the Diamond was very humbling, Jones said."

What is Jones going to do with his $11,000 winnings? "For now, just bank it and buy something nice for mom."

"The International Photographic Competition sponsored by SONY was a major hit among attendees, with preliminary judging rounds drawing in a huge crowd on Saturday night. Monday night's Final judging rounds thrilled us to our core, and we won't forget the feeling we felt in that ballroom full of expectant photographers. As images were eliminated and voted forward into the next rounds of judging, shouts and joyous screams filled the room," Imaging USA's website stated.

International Photographic Competition PPA Grand Imaging Award winner Gary D. Jones carries his two trophies at 2024 Imaging USA Convention in Louisville, Ky. held January 28-30.

International Photographic Competition Grand Imaging Award winner: Gary D. Jones

Jones was born in Petersburg and moved to DC at age nine. He returned to the area to attend Virginia State University [VSU] where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Commercial Art and Design.

"I received an old Polaroid camera from my uncle in the late 70s, but my mom bought my first real camera in 1982 for my senior class trip," Jones shared. "I was self-taught, but my instructor Mr. William Porter at VSU helped me as well."

Jones has been a member of the Petersburg-based Cockade City Camera Club for the past 10 years. Jones has instructed courses in Off Camera Flash, Constant light and Print Competition. Currently, the Club meets monthly at Petersburg Area Art League in Old Towne.

Second from the left, Gary D. Jones conducts a Daylight Flash Photography class in conjunction with the Cockade City Camera Club in 2015 in Old Towne Petersburg, Va.

"Since his big win, Gary has been interviewed twice and has an upcoming speaking engagement. He's gained a ton of new Facebook friends," John Rooney, a Colonial Heights-based photographer, Cockade City Camera Club member and former president, said. "He is a bit overwhelmed. The odds of him winning was astronomical with so many entries. It's just an amazing thing."

"Gary has been walking with us since we started the journey of diversity at PPA. And everywhere he goes, his mother is with him cheering him on," Shawn Lee, a Southfield, Michigan-based photographer, posted on Facebook. "What is more important than that is the story it tells of what kind of son he is. A man that cherishes his mom so so much! Gary is a kind man and a man of integrity. This is symbolic of being a person that can be good 'and' win!"

The community of photographers will need to travel to Grapevine, Texas for next year's show scheduled February 2-4. Visit garydjones.smugmug.com to view 2020 Ball in the Burg images and others. FYI... he plans to replace his website soon. Visit ppa.com to view the International Photographic Competition gallery.

