Phoenix police ID man shot, killed by officers responding to pawn shop robbery

Detectives identified the suspected robber who was shot and killed by Phoenix police on Saturday afternoon and said they arrested his accomplice, according to an updated police report released Sunday.

Guy Vogel Jr., 42, was shot and killed after police responded to an armed robbery at a pawn shop near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

What happened?

Police received a call that a man and a woman reportedly stole numerous handguns from a pawn shop before exiting and heading west on Indian School Road, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

Officers told the man to put his gun down and put his hands in the air, but he was uncooperative, Bower said. Officers then shot a foam projectile at him, but Vogel ran from them, according to Bower.

“We want to confront these dangerous individuals, and we want to try to change their pattern of behavior by using these less lethal (tools),” Bower said Saturday.

As officers pursued the man, he headed toward a truck and attempted to enter the vehicle, which contained one driver. Bower said the man pointed his handgun at officers as they "re-contacted" him, which is when officers shot him by the driver’s door.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Bower said. Police took the woman, whom they believed was responsible for the robbery, into custody.

Detectives identified the 25-year-old woman as an accomplice in the robbery and reported that she has been booked into Maricopa County Jail. Police did not immediately say whether she could face charges in Vogel's death.

