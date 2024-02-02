Police search continues for man, 19, considered escaped prisoner from Fort Pierce hospital

FORT PIERCE −A 19-year-old man considered an escaped prisoner is sought by police who say he fled on foot from a local hospital where he had been taken from an Okeechobee County juvenile facility.

Police began looking for what they said was an escaped prisoner who left HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

"We’re telling people if you encounter him don’t approach him just call 911," said Fort Pierce police spokesperson Larry Croom .

Justice Reynolds walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital west in the 1700 block of South 23rd Street, which is the approximate address of the facility.

Croom deferred questions about his charges to the institution where he was incarcerated which he said was an Everglades Youth Academy in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Okeechobee.

Reynolds was not in the custody of Fort Pierce police, Croom said, but officers were called to find him when it was learned he left the hospital Thursday night.

Reynolds was still considered missing Friday around 9:30 a.m., Croom said.

