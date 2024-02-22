Port St. Lucie man dead after crash remembered as 'probably the most joyful person'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 19-year-old man who died after a crash on Interstate 95 was identified by family members as Ashton James Maughan, a Treasure Coast High School graduate described as “probably the most joyful person you could be around.”

“Since he was born he was a beautiful little boy, he had a great spirit,” Maughan’s mother, Rachel Maughan, said this week. “He was always smiling. He was very caring.”

Rachel Maughan on Feb. 21, 2024, with a photo of her son, Ashton James Maughan, 19, who died following a traffic crash Feb. 18, 2024, on Interstate 95.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Feb. 18 crash, which was reported at 11:37 a.m., occurred on I-95 between Becker Road and Gatlin Boulevard.

The FHP stated a 2018 blue Ford Mustang traveled south before it ran off the road and “collided with multiple trees and came (to) rest on its roof facing west.”

The FHP did not identify the driver, who died at the scene, but family members said it was Ashton Maughan.

Ashton Maughan worked as a server at a restaurant at PGA Golf Club and was coming home from work, family said.

He played baseball all his life, including at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie where he played short stop.

Rachel Maughan, 40, said her son was born in Stuart during Hurricane Jeanne in September 2004. His siblings are Addisyn Haney, 14, and 7-year-old Ayden Olivia Haney.

Ashton James Maughan

Elijah Muller, 18, is a close friend who said he grew up playing baseball with Ashton Maughan. They played at Treasure Coast High School where they got close.

“He was … probably the most joyful person you could be around; always had a smile on his face,” Muller said.

Rachel Maughan said her son enjoyed his Ford Mustang, and was saving money and souping it up. A Toyota Supra, she said, was his dream car that he was getting ready to buy. She also said he wanted to save for a house.

“This little boy was an inspiration to everybody,” Rachel Maughan said. “Everybody looked up to him.”

Ashton James Maughan in 10th grade playing baseball for Treasure Coast High School

He adopted a dog, a pitbull mix, a year ago that was his pride and joy.

James Maughan, 63, Ashton Maughan’s grandfather, said earlier jobs for his grandson included lifeguard and bus boy.

Family members said Ashton Maughan could be a “ladies man.” His grandmother, Rona Maughan, 59, described him as sweet and kind, though said he could be cocky.

Rachel Maughan said her son was fastidious about matching (his clothing). He had great manners and showed respect.

“That's how he was raised,” she said. “When you're talking to an adult, you look them in the eye.”

Rachel Maughan said she got a message from a friend remarking how her son always made him feel comfortable.

“He made me feel like I was involved, I was a part of the group,” Rachel Maughan recalled of the message. “He said he always stuck by my side and always defended me.”

Muller, who said he and Ashton Maughan were in the same 2023 Treasure Coast High School graduating class, said in the summer after graduation they hung out frequently.

Ashton Maughan (center), Elijah Muller (right), Lucas Willis (left)

“Then he had gotten a job, and I had gotten a job,” Muller said. “So we were both kind of starting our lives out.”

They didn’t see each other as much as during school.

“But if I would have called him he would have been there (in) 2 seconds, and it was vice versa, too,” Muller said. “It was still the same friendship no matter what.”

