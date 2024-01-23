Portage County inspections: One restaurant has 9 violations, another receives 8

The following are the latest results of Portage County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Stevens Point Journal reports monthly.

Junction City

Dock of Dubay Bar & Grill, 4522 Portage County E: Dec. 6: Three violations: Bar dish machine sanitizer not at proper concentration; no current food protection manager's certificate posted; kitchen floor has several areas where the tiles are broken or worn. Reinspection Dec. 21: Three violations: Bar dish machine sanitizer not at proper concentration; no current food protection manager's certificate posted; kitchen floor has several areas where tiles are broken or worn.

Plover

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1770 Plover Road: Dec. 18: No violations.

Monk's Bar & Grill, 1400 Commerce Place: Dec. 5: Nine violations: Employee placed raw fish into fryer with gloved hands then discarded gloves and continued with food prep without washing hands (corrected during inspection); sanitizer and dish soap stored over cleaned and sanitized dishes (corrected during inspection); reduced oxygen packaged salmon improperly thawed by not breaking the reduced oxygen environment (corrected during inspection); no single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at the bar employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); working containers of sanitizer not labeled with common name of product (corrected during inspection); serving spoon stored with handle in contact with brown sugar (corrected during inspection); no irreversible registering thermometer for measuring temperature of hot water in ware washing machine; clean cups stored or stacked without being air dried; fly tape insect control device placed over food prep area of kitchen (corrected during inspection).

Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1215 Commons Circle: Dec. 8: Two violations: Burgers held in warmer not at proper temperature (corrected during inspection); women's restroom does not have covered garbage can.

Stevens Point

Amber Grill at Holiday Inn Stevens Point Convention Center, 1001 Amber Ave.: Dec. 13: Five violations: Whipped butter and herb mixture stored at room temperature (corrected during inspection); several ready-to-eat foods are missing date marking (corrected during inspection); dish machine at main bar not supplied with detergent for ware washing (corrected during inspection); coffee carafes stored in banquet hallway improperly stored; gap under service door in back of kitchen.

Burger King No. 25898, 5431 U.S. 10: Dec. 8: One violation: Antimicrobial treatment used for washing onions and tomatoes not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection).

Fazoli's Restaurant, 5665 U.S. 10: Dec. 5: Six violations: Cooked pizza held at room temperature not marked with a discard time; inside surfaces of prep line coolers dirty; non-food contact surfaces of equipment throughout kitchen require cleaning; baffle filters in canopy hood dirty; conveyor pizza oven dirty; flooring throughout kitchen dirty.

Hilltop Pub & Grill, 4901 U.S. 10: Dec. 6: Eight violations: Portion cups of sour cream and tarter sauce not held at proper temperature (corrected during inspection); improper cooling methods used for prime rib and pork ribs held in cooler (corrected during inspection); handwashing sink at line No. 3 used as a dump sink for beverage disposal; several foods stored in the salad cooler are unwrapped or uncovered (corrected during inspection); wiping cloths used for wiping surfaces at main cookline are stored on counters (corrected during inspection); slash-resistant gloves used while working with ready-to-eat foods (corrected during inspection); interior basin of three-door cooler dirty; flooring of walk-in produce cooler dirty.

Library Cafe, 501 N. Michigan Ave.: Dec. 19: Four violations: Date marking sticker residue seen on clean pans stored on shelving units; wiping clothes used for wiping kitchen prep line stored on a cutting board; frozen food cases stored on floor of walk-in freezer; no handwashing sign provided at handwashing sink at bar.

Pioneer Point, 1020 First St. : Dec. 7: No violations.

Wisconsin Rapids

Kellner Cafe, 3821 80th St. S.: Dec. 20: Four violations: Consumer advisory is missing disclosure statement; no current food protection manager's certificate posted; filters above the grill line dirty; retail food establishment permit not posted in conspicuous area.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Portage County inspections: One restaurant receives 9 violations