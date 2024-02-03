Prague, Oklahoma, earthquakes: What we know

An earthquake "swarm" has no precise geological definition, but anyone who shook through many of the 40 quakes and aftershocks around Prague, Oklahoma, Friday night and Saturday morning surely felt stung.

Possible earthquake damage is seen at a home near Meeker, Okla., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, more than 24,000 people reported feeling the first big quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's online "Did You Feel it" feature, but people across this region of the United States took to social media to share their experiences. Millions could have felt it, authorities said.

Here's what we know about the main, 5.1-magnitude quake at 11:24 p.m. Friday and the ones that followed until 11:38 a.m. Saturday.

What was damaged by the Feb. 2-3, 2024, earthquake episode in Oklahoma?

Where exactly were these earthquakes in Oklahoma?

People felt the big one across the state and into neighboring states, but they were all centered in one area 60 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The first earthquake was at 11:24 p.m Friday, 5 miles northwest of Prague. The rest were in the same area between Prague and the tiny Sparks community 15 miles to the northwest.

Were the February 2024 Prague, Oklahoma, earthquakes tied to "fracking"?

State seismologist Jake Walter said Saturday that this weekend's quakes also are probably related to disposal wells, which inject waste fluid into porous geologic formations underground. Walter noted that there was no indication that "fracking" caused the quakes.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said Saturday that it was investigating.

Drilling companies use hydraulic fracturing in production. Underground or ground water is mixed with additives to make fracturing fluids, which are then i njected into targeted rock formations to free crude oil.

However, wastewater disposal comes at the end of the fracturing progress, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

People in the Prague area can expect more quakes, Walter said Saturday in a statement from the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

Expect several strong aftershocks in coming weeks that may be widely felt, Walter said.

Most aftershocks are smaller than the main shock, but a small fraction of aftershocks can result in a larger earthquake than the main event, Walter said.

The seismic hazard remains high in the area, he said.

People should secure valuables that might shake during strong aftershocks and be ready Drop, Cover, and Hold On.

Here's where the top five most powerful of 40 earthquakes and aftershocks struck in Oklahoma Feb. 2-3, 2024.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, here are the highest-magnitude quakes of this seismic episode:

5.1 magnitude, 11:24 p.m. Friday, 5 miles northwest of Prague.

3.5 magnitude, 12:33 a.m. Saturday, 5 miles west-northwest of Prague.

3.2 magnitude, 3:17 a.m. Saturday, 5 miles southeast of Sparks.

3.0 magnitude, 2:19 a.m Saturday, 5 miles northwest of Prague.

2.9 magnitude, 5:21 a.m. Saturday, 5 miles southeast of Sparks. Also, 2.9 magnitude, 4:48 a.m., 5 miles southeast of Sparks.

