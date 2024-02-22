President Biden meets with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter during California trip

This photo released by Yulia Navalnaya Twitter channel on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, left, and his daughter Daria Navalnaya posing for a selfie somewhere in US.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden met Thursday with the widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the deceased outspoken opposition leader of Russian President Vladimir Putin who died last week under mysterious circumstances while in custody.

Biden met with Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei's window, and daughter Dasha Navalnaya in San Francisco to "express his heartfelt condolences," the White House said.

"The president expressed his admiration for Alexei Navalny’s extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone," the White House said.

Biden told the family that Alexei Navalny's legacy "will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights," the White House said.

Biden also reaffirmed his intention to impose "major new sanctions" on Russia in response to Navalny's death. The Biden administration is expected to unveil the sanctions Friday.

Today, I met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya – Aleksey Navalny's loved ones – to express my condolences for their devastating loss.



Aleksey's legacy of courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha, and the countless people across Russia fighting for democracy and human rights. pic.twitter.com/aiCcgTrws3 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2024

Biden is in California for a three-day campaign fundraising swing. Dasha Navalnaya is a student at Stanford University in California.

Biden has blamed Putin for Navalny's death, but the U.S. has not determined a cause.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, Navalny's mother, said Thursday she has seen Navalny's body and is being pressured by Russian authorities to hold a private funeral for her son.

Yulia Navalnaya issued a defiant statement on video Monday, saying she would continue the work of her late husband.

“I should not have been in this position,” Navalnaya said in the video, in which she accuses Putin of orchestrating her husband's death. "I should not be recording this video. A different person should be in my place."

President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event to announce that his Administration has approved $1.2 billion in student debt cancellation for almost 153,000 borrowers at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City, California, on February 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden meets with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter