Preston Lord's death ruled a homicide by Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner

Preston Lord's death has officially been ruled a homicide by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

On Oct. 28, the 16-year-old was left lying in the street, beaten, outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. He died two days later.

The specific cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No one has been arrested or named as a suspect by Queen Creek police in the homicide investigation, the department's first. In late December, police referred charges for seven people — a mix of adults and juveniles — to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, which is expected to take time.

Lord's death exposed a string of attacks by teens in the southeast Valley. In December, an investigation by The Arizona Republic found the "Gilbert Goons," a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in group assaults for more than a year.

Most attacks occurred in Gilbert. Parents, students, and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in Lord's beating.

