Prosecutors will retry ex-deputy Jason Meade for Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.

The former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy accused of killing Casey Goodson Jr. will face a second trial after a mistrial was declared in the first trial last week.

Special prosecutors handling the case of former deputy Jason Meade announced Thursday they will seek a new trial.

Attorneys Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer and Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Shaw, who were appointed by Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack to handle the case, sent the announcement.

In an emailed statement, the attorneys wrote:

"The Special Prosecutors have concluded that it is in the best interest of all involved and the community that they move forward with a second trial on the indictment. Therefore, the Special Prosecutors will seek a new trial date from the court to pursue all the original charges against the defendant Michael Jason Meade. They look forward to presenting what they believe is a strong and compelling evidentiary case in support of all the criminal charges against Mr. Meade."

Meade has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and one charge of reckless homicide.Mark Collins, Meade's lead attorney, said they're ready to proceed with a trial and had no further comment. This story will be updated.

