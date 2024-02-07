Record number of guns intercepted at U.S. airports. How many were caught in Daytona?

One rule about traveling with firearms has always been clear: Passengers cannot carry them either on their person or in a carry-on bag at any Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

But for the past several years, that hasn’t stopped thousands of travelers from trying to — including in Daytona Beach.

According to the TSA, agents intercepted 13 guns at the Daytona International Airport in 2023 — four more than in 2022.

While the number of guns intercepted overall in Florida slightly decreased in 2023 (825) compared to 2022 (854), three airports in the state once again made the top 10 nationwide list: Orlando International Airport (seventh) with 164 firearms intercepted, Tampa International (eighth) with 144, and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (ninth) with 135.

The nationwide number, however, saw yet another increase and set the record of 6,737 firearms, 93% of which were loaded.

The fact that around 40% of the population are gun owners, according to the Pew Research Center, combined with many first-time flyers’ unawareness of airport rules could be the reason for the increase, according to TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

“An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,” Koshetz said in a press release. “Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing exactly where their firearm is before entering the federal security checkpoint and that must not be on their person or in their carry-on.”

How many guns have been intercepted in Daytona in the last 10 years?

The 13 guns intercepted in 2023 is the highest number seen at the Daytona International Airport since 2013.

Since that year, the number of intercepted guns has been:

2013: One.

2014: Five.

2015: Three.

2016: Six.

2017: Six.

2018: Six.

2019: Five.

2020: Three.

2021: Six.

2022: Nine.

2023: 13.

Gun intercepted at the Daytona Beach International Airport in 2023.

Last year’s number is on par with numbers seen in other, busier airports in Florida.

For example Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Orlando Sanford International Airport had 12 and 13 guns intercepted, respectively. Those two airports typically see between 1.8 million and 2 million passengers annually, while Daytona’s saw a record 719,775 passengers come through the airport in 2023.

What happens when the TSA intercepts a gun?

If there is a gun at the checkpoint, then the operation temporarily “freezes,” Koshetz said.

“We’ll freeze the firearm inside the X-ray or CT tunnel and then we immediately partner with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and they take possession of the gun to render it safe.”

From that point, it is up to police to decide whether that passenger is arrested or cited.

Regardless of what the police decide, the gun owner "will face the civil penalty from the TSA, which can reach nearly $15,000,” an amount that has been raised in recent years, Koshetz said.

She said that while this kind of disruption is something TSA officers are trained to handle, the procedure inevitably leads to extended wait times on the security line.

Can passengers legally travel with guns?

Yes. But there are steps you should take in order to avoid problems at the checkpoint.

“If you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, but be sure you know exactly what the firearm laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your vacation or business trip,” Koshetz added. “Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.”

Other guidelines for traveling with guns include:

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. Firearm parts, including firearm frames and receivers, are prohibited in all carry-on baggage and must also be placed in checked baggage.

All firearms, ammunition and parts in checked baggage must be declared at the airline ticket counter during the check-in process.

Replica firearms may be transported in checked baggage only.

Travelers are encouraged to check regulations related to carrying firearms where they are traveling from and to, as laws may vary by destination.

Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on and checked bags.

For more information about traveling with guns, visit TSA.gov.

