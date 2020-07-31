Republicans attack Fauci and defend Trump at coronavirus hearing

WASHINGTON — Republicans used a House hearing on the coronavirus pandemic to praise President Trump and sometimes criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House coronavirus who has sometimes earned the ire of conservatives.

The hearing took place before a coronavirus subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee that Democrats had provocatively titled “The Urgent Need for a National Plan to Contain the Coronavirus.”

In his opening statement, subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn, R-S.C., a leader of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives, referred to a Vanity Fair report published the day before that outlined how the Trump administration decided not to implement a national response early in the course of the pandemic because the viral outbreak appeared to be confined mostly to Democratic states.

“Instead, the president has downplayed the severity of the crisis, claiming the virus will disappear, sidelining government experts who disagree and seeking to legitimize discredit remedies,” Clyburn charged.

“The result of these decision is that the virus has continued to rage out of control and our nation’s economic misery has continued,” Clyburn went on, arguing that the administration’s decision to cede responsibility for pandemic response to the states, while also urging those states to reopen, has only worsened the human, economic and societal costs of the pandemic.

Republicans argued that a coherent federal plan did exist and launched counterattacks directed at Fauci, Democratic governors and China, where the virus originated in late 2019.

At one point, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., a leading Republican in the House and a Trump ally, brandished hundreds of sheets of paper to demonstrate how many plans already did exist. Scalise praised the stack as representing “President Trump’s effective plan to keep Americans safe” from a pandemic that has killed more than 150,000 Americans.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., holds up documents detailing President Trump's plan for dealing with the coronavirus during a House hearing July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) More

The problem, critics have said, is that the administration has never committed itself fully to one of those plans. Instead, led by Trump himself, it has vacillated almost daily between calls for greater safety measures and celebrations of early-reopening states like Texas and Florida. Recent outbreaks in those states have led the administration to reconsider its rush to reopen, but not enough to order the kinds of lockdowns that shut down much of the economy in the spring.

The dramatic highpoint of the hearing came during a heated exchange between Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Oh., one of the president’s most devoted supporters in Congress.

Jordan seemed to argue that the anti-racism protests that shook the nation throughout much of June could have led to the coronavirus to spread. Research suggests that the protests did not lead to any outbreaks, perhaps because the protesters were outside and were mostly wearing masks.

Jordan, however, was determined to make his point, peppering Fauci with questions about the need to limit all large gatherings.

“Crowding together particularly when you’re not wearing a mask, contributes to the spread of the virus,” Fauci said.

“Should we limit the protesting?” the famously pugnacious Jordan demanded.

Fauci seemed confused by the question, since freedom of peaceful assembly is widely understood to be guaranteed by the First Amendment.