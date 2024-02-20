Republicans didn't OK new maps for right reasons. They feared losing worst. | Letters

The damage done by the old Republican-skewed voting district maps has been great over the years. The Republicans have had their way for decades because of those unfairly drawn voting districts. (“Republican-led Legislature passes Tony Evers drawn election maps, putting decision in governor's hands,” Feb. 13.)

I believe that the only reason the Republican-controlled state legislators approved Gov Tony Evers’ maps is because, if it went back to the State Supreme Court, it could have been worse for the Republicans. (Gov. Evers signed the maps into law Feb. 19.)

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Hearing offers hope for restoring fair election maps

Stop complaining. Republicans paid partisan law firm to draw maps in secret.

Shame on them!

James Mueller, Oak Creek

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP legislators feared Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered electoral maps