Republicans infuriated by Schiff's secrecy

WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, former White House official Fiona Hill testified for 10 hours before Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s conduct. Her testimony before three House panels was not open to the public. It was not broadcast on C-Span. And when it was finished, there was no transcript.

Details did leak, however, in publications like the New York Times and the Washington Post. They depicted Hill, who served until recently as a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, as worried that Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for Trump, was meddling in that country’s affairs.

The impeachment inquiry is based on what Democrats say is an improper and illegal attempt by Trump to have the Ukrainians investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who had business dealings there. Trump and the White House have denied those claims.

That pattern of secrecy and strategic leaks has enraged congressional Republicans, who charge that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff are seeking to remove the president from office while circumventing the kind of public accounting that an impeachment should involve.

Republicans know that making their case will be difficult on constitutional grounds, and their strongest argument may be with appearances.

One Republican staffer involved in the impeachment process, and who could only speak to Yahoo News on the condition of anonymity, complained that Democrats were using “brute force” by not allowing the minority party to call its own witnesses behind closed doors, like Hill and Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine.

At the same time, information detrimental to Trump has had no difficulty in making its way out of the congressional chambers. That has especially infuriated Republicans, who believe that selective leaks have inaccurately depicted the Trump administration as trying to exert political pressure on Ukraine, with career diplomats warning against doing so.

“Volker was devastating for the Democrats’ narrative,” the Republican staffer involved in impeachment asserted, though he was unable to provide any details. Because discussing his testimony is not permitted, the public knows only that Volker and other diplomats discussed the “crazy” plan to tether military aid to Trump’s political prospects. That discussion took place over text messages that Volker provided to Congress, and were subsequently leaked to the press. Conservative detractors blame Schiff for those leaks.

Schiff’s office did not respond to a request for comment. But on Tuesday, he defended his approach, comparing it to that of a special counsel. He also said that Attorney General William Barr is compromised because of his political allegiance to Trump. That, according to Schiff, “has forced the Congress to do the initial investigative work that normally a special counsel would do.”

Conservative media outlets have amplified the accusations of undue secrecy, with the Wall Street Journal’s influential editorial page wondering why Democrats “aren’t doing more to persuade Americans who don’t already agree with them.” The editorial argued that Democrats “won’t convince anyone else with their current method of irregular order, secret hearings and selective leaks to the pro-impeachment press.”

Impeachment experts say that Republican complaints ultimately have little merit, because the majority party in the House can set the rules of such an inquiry.