Retiring Iowa Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines endorses Rob Johnson as successor

Community activist and pastor Rob Johnson (second from the left) stands beside his nephew, Sheldon Johnson; area youth organizer, Sissie Lynn Carter and local artist Nala at Kum & Go, 1300 Keo Way in Des Moines at his second annual free gas giveaway in 2023.

Just days after longtime Iowa state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines announced his retirement, the 72-year-old who for 18 years served in the Iowa House of Representatives has endorsed a Des Moines activist who is running to replace him.

Abdul-Samad, a Democrat who represents District 34 and plans to retire from the Legislature at the end of 2024, confirmed with the Des Moines Register that he is backing Rob Johnson, a 36-year-old local pastor and community leader. Johnson announced his candidacy early Monday in a news release issued by his campaign.

"I am endorsing Rob because of his work in the community," Abdul-Samad told the Register. "I really believe that he will put people over politics and he would serve the diverse district that we have."

Since 2022, Johnson has hosted free gas giveaway events on his birthday for Des Moines residents. The events — which were highlighted on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and most recently "Inside Edition" — involve months of planning, partnering with several area organizations, gathering dozens of volunteers and raising thousands of dollars to purchase free tanks of gas for area drivers.

Johnson also serves on the board of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and helps plan for the Iowa Juneteenth Festival and I'll Make Me a World in Iowa: Iowa's African American Festival.

Rob Johnson, a community activist and pastor, has announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 34.

Johnson called Abdul-Samad a friend, mentor and "father figure" and credited him for his support.

"He's a big, big part of what we're doing," Johnson told the Register.

He said he isn't running so much to fill Abdul-Samad's shoes as to uphold his legacy and carry on his fight for safer communities, racial justice and equality.

"Somebody said to me the other day: 'Man, you got some big shoes if you're looking to follow Ako.' And I tell them I'm not looking to fill Ako's shoes. They can't be filled. What I am looking to do is walk on the pavement that he is laying down because when he got there it was just gravel.

"Because of the work he's done, he's now paved the way for us to be able to walk a more clear path and have the opportunities that we had," he said.

Johnson said he is "tired" of what is happening to Iowa and that it's time for change.

"We have people who are struggling every day to pay their bills, living paycheck to paycheck," he said. "We have a public school system that is completely underfunded and educators that are underappreciated (and) a mental health system that is in desperate need of resources."

Johnson is the first candidate to formally announce he will seek the seat. The filing period to run for state office in the Nov. 5 election is July 29 to Aug. 24.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

