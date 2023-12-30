The year in review: Looking back on Stockton's biggest news stories of 2023

New Year's Day is a time to reflect on the year that has passed.

Historic rainfall and flooding throughout much of California kicked off 2023.

Stockton was not immune to the severe weather.

Cars were submerged in floodwaters as powerful atmospheric river storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Port City in January. Neighbors helped each other safeguard pets and property when homes flooded. School districts canceled classes and closed campuses due to widespread power outages caused by the storms.

The year's end saw more major water news.

Just days before Christmas, the state approved the controversial Delta Conveyance Project — a plan to build a 45-mile-long tunnel beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The tunnel would pipe water from the Sacramento River, bypassing the Delta, and redirect it into the Bethany Reservoir on the California Aqueduct. That water would then be delivered to the drier Southern California.

An environmental impact report released on Dec. 8 showed that the tunnel would harm the region's farmland, endangered fish populations and tribal cultural resources, including burial grounds.

While the California Department of Water Resources has given the project the green light, Stockton-based environmental advocates have vowed to ensure that the tunnel isn't built.

"We and our broad coalition of partners will engage in all necessary processes, and when necessary, litigation, to stop the Delta Conveyance Project once and for all," said Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director for Restore the Delta.

In between it all, Stockton saw the launch of a multi-agency investigation into corruption at Stockton Unified School District, the near-closure of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless, the renewal of Measure A and more.

Here's a look at the top news stories to hit Stockton in 2023.

District Attorney Ron Freitas confirms FBI, DOJ investigation into 'any and all' wrongdoing at Stockton Unified

In April, San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas confirmed that a multi-agency investigation with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice into "any and all wrongdoing" at Stockton Unified had been underway for several months.

Freitas said the investigation was initiated from the state Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team's Feb. 14 report that found sufficient evidence of fraud, misappropriation of funds and assets, or other illegal fiscal practices.

In the report, the board of trustees were scrutinized for the way they approved contracts. One example is with the board’s handling of a $7.3 million contract in 2021 with IAQ Distribution, Inc., a subsidiary of Alliance Building Solutions, Inc., for air filter disinfectant technology.

Former Trustee Scot McBrian arranged to have Alliance make a special presentation to board members at a private holiday party hosted by former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, according to the report. “Multiple” board members and a soon-to-be board member, Zachary Avelar, attended the party.

"Minutes from previous board meetings do not indicate any discussion identifying the need for technology provided by Alliance; this raises the question of why one board member brought forward Alliance to present their product to the board for consideration," the report stated.

Silva was convicted of a felony in 2019 stemming from a conflict-of-interest charge that followed a three-year financial malfeasance case during his time as mayor.

Silva's lawyer, N. Allen Sawyer, has since reduced the felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor, which was expunged from his record.

McBrian brought the same presentation given at Silva’s party to the school board on Jan. 12, 2021, a perceived conflict of interest and a potential violation of the Brown Act. The board bypassed some of its policies and eventually approved the contract that went to IAQ, despite ranking the lowest among all proposals.

Three trustees who voted to award the IAQ contract remain on the board: Cecilia Mendez, Alicia Rico and Ray Zulueta. Trustee AngelAnn Flores voted against the contract, while former Trustee Maria Mendez was absent.

Authorities have been largely silent in recent months on developments or possible consequences for district officials' alleged misconduct.

In November, Flores' home was searched by sheriff's detectives following allegations of improper spending on a district-issued credit card. Freitas' office stated that the raid was part of the "ongoing investigation" into Stockton Unified. His office later retracted a version of the statement naming Flores, though a version that doesn't name her specifically remains public.

However, the sheriff's office was adamant that the search was part of an "independent fact-finding investigation" and was unconnected to any other federal investigation, according to sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent.

Going into 2024, no charges have been filed against Stockton Unified leaders. Silva and Zulueta, both named in the state audit, are running for Stockton City Council in Districts 2 and 4.

Condition Blue instructs police to stop responding to some calls for service

An internal department order obtained by The Record shows that the Stockton Police Department will no longer dispatch officers to many of the calls it receives reporting hit-and-runs, reckless driving, non-burglary property crimes, and other non-emergency incidents.

The two-page order, addressed from Police Chief Stanley McFadden to all department staff and dated July 5, instructs staff to significantly reduce the number and type of calls to which they send an officer to investigate in-person.

Police will “no longer respond to reports of reckless driving,” the order states, with the exception of prolonged incidents such as street races or sideshows.

Police will also stop responding to hit-and-run calls if the caller can't provide any information pointing to a suspect.

Additionally, police will no longer respond to property or financial crimes that have no suspect information, with the exception of home and business burglaries.

Stockton declares local emergency after homeless shelter announces closure

In July, Stockton Shelter for the Homeless unexpectedly announced that it was closing — an act which would have put 250 unhoused people back on the streets.

Stockton leaders proceeded to declare a local emergency.

City officials described the move as a "precautionary measure" that would allow the city to allocate money, enter contracts with other service providers, and make immediate public health and safety decisions.

After weeks of back-and-forth between city and shelter officials, an agreement was reached in August to keep the shelter open under new leadership. The agreement transferred services at the shelter and the sublease for the shelter's property to St. Mary's Dining Room — a local nonprofit that provides services to unhoused people.

Discussion on who should control city public information leads to charter review

In 2023, local leaders asked who should control the city's public information.

That question may be answered in the new year as a charter review is currently underway in Stockton.

In June, District 3 Councilman Michael Blower raised the issue of charter authority over the city's public information office. At the time, Blower said that the city's practice should align with charter language.

Public information officers handle community relations, media inquiries, requests for public records, and city website content.

Stocktonians approved a ballot measure in 2000 to amend the city's charter, which mandates the public information officer to work under the direction and supervision of the mayor.

The city hasn't implemented that practice in the 24 years. Instead, the public information office is currently co-coordinated through the city manager's office and the mayor's office.

Under a proposed measure that could be placed on the 2024 ballot, the mayor's office would retain a public information officer to release news related to its office, while the city manager's office would handle news regarding all other city departments.

The Charter Review Advisory Commission was established in the fall and has been asked to review articles 11 and 11A of the charter, both of which relate to public information. They have also been asked to consider remedies for other discrepancies between the city's practices and charter language.

They are expected to finalize proposed charter amendments by Jan. 25 and then submit to the city council for approval. However, commissioners have yet to meet to discuss proposed amendments with each other. If they don't meet the deadline, proposed amendments won't be placed on the ballot.

Measure A extended for another decade

Stockton taxpayers will continue to pay for Measure A for at least another decade.

This comes after the city council held two public hearings and adopted an ordinance in December to extend the tax measure.

Measure A is a three-quarter cent transaction and use tax passed by Stockton voters in 2013. It is part of the 9% sales tax people pay when making purchases at stores in the city.

Measure A pledged to add 120 additional police officers, bringing the force up from 365 to 485 sworn officers. It was passed along with Measure B, an advisory measure that said 65% of the Measure A funds would be spent on the Marshall Plan — law enforcement and crime prevention — and 35% would be spent on exiting bankruptcy and recovering from the Great Recession.

The tax was set to sunset on March 31, but will continue through 2034 with the council's vote.

