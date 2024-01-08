Reward possible for tipsters who lead to arrest of Saturday hit-and-run driver in Tice

Authorities are offering a reward for anyone whose tips could lead to the arrest of a driver responsible for a recent hit-and-run.

Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help in finding the driver of a car who fled after hitting and killing a 52-year-old Fort Myers man in Fort Myers.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Palm Beach Boulevard at Fairfax Drive, in Tice, according to the incident report.

According to the troopers, the driver of an unknown car was headed west on Palm Beach Boulevard approaching the intersection with Fairfax Drive as the pedestrian attempted to cross Palm Beach Boulevard when the car hit him.

Anyone with information in regard to this hit and run crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced Sunday morning a reward of up to $3,000 in cash for anyone whose tips lead to the driver's arrest.

Last year, at least 116 people died following Lee County crashes.

