RI's September floods were a disaster. What help is available for victims?

NORTH PROVIDENCE − After President Joe Biden declared mid-September flooding in Rhode Island to be a major disaster, making renters, homeowners, businesses and nonprofits eligible for help from the federal government, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi knew where to take Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration are setting up Disaster Recovery Centers in North Providence, Providence, Johnston, Cranston and East Providence for residents to file claims for damages and for renters to seek help with their storm-caused expenses.

For a tour of damage caused by flooding – in September, December and again earlier this month – Lombardi brought FEMA Division Supervisor Eric Pelletier to West River Parkway, which, as the name suggests, has tributaries of the West River running beneath it and beside it.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, right, talks to Eric Pelletier, a division supervisor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, at a house on West River Parkway during a Jan. 13 tour of flooding near a stream that significantly eroded its banks.

Fire Chief John Silva, helping to lead the tour for FEMA officials, took them to where the West River goes under the road and splits into two tributaries. Where the river runs next to a house on West River Parkway, large chunks of the ground are missing, leaving exposed white drainage pipes.

"It was up to your knees in water," Silva said, motioning to the intersection on Brookdale Road. "The whole road was washed away."

Filing claims with real people

The first step to accessing FEMA grants or the loans available through the Small Business Administration, including loans for homeowners and renters, is to file a claim.

Once the initial claim is filed, and FEMA issues a registration number, it is then used across both FEMA and the SBA.

No flood insurance: Almost no one impacted by the September flooding disaster had flood insurance. Here's why.

Representatives at the disaster recovery center will walk people through what is available and what they may be eligible to receive. At the Johnston Senior Center, FEMA's Alan Huddleston said they do everything they can to help people get their claims approved, or steer them to better options.

While FEMA offers grants, capped at $42,500, sometimes the better option is an extremely low-interest loan through the SBA instead.

People with higher incomes are also referred directly to the SBA, although Huddleston did not provide the income limits.

Huddleston's biggest piece of advice: Come to a recovery center to make a claim, walk through the process, and see what is available with experienced FEMA officials.

Claims can also be filed online at disasterassistance.gov.

Recovery centers set up to help file claims

Disaster Recovery Centers have been set up in Johnston and Cranston, while a Business Recovery Center, which will also handle FEMA claims, has been set up in North Providence.

The Small Business Administration opened a Business Recovery Center in East Providence for the Washington Bridge closure, which will do double duty for loans through the SBA.

North Providence Public Safety Complex , 1835 Mineral Spring Ave., Business Recovery Center, Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Johnston Senior Center , 1291 Hartford Ave., Disaster Recovery Center, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Cranston Public Library , 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, Thursday through Saturday and Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Providence's Weaver Library, 41 Grove Ave., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Originally set up to handle claims from the Washington Bridge closure.

FEMA will be knocking on doors, checking damage

As part of their efforts to get as many people help as possible, FEMA representatives, armed with tablets, will be canvassing neighborhoods affected by the September storms and knocking on doors.

FEMA inspectors will also be out, looking to verify damage claims. It might not seem like they're doing their job, as they tend to take few photos, but their checklist is also short, Huddleston said.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, right, talks to Fire Chief John Silva while Federal Emergency Management Agency Division Supervisor Eric Pelletier, left, talks to a FEMA worker at a house on West River Parkway during a Jan. 13 tour of flood damage.

FEMA assistance available for renters

Many renters were left homeless, including those who nearly drowned in their apartments at the Dean Estates apartment complex in Cranston in September.

While the disaster declaration came nearly four months after the flooding, residents can still request reimbursement for temporary housing during the time they were displaced, Huddleston said.

While FEMA does cap how much aid one person can get, the aid is separated into different categories, and rental assistance does not take away from aid available to replace things lost to flooding, including cars and possessions.

Cranston asks residents to report December, January storm damage

In Cranston, Mayor Ken Hopkins is asking residents to submit initial damage assessment forms from the Dec. 17-19, 2023, storm and flooding, as well as damage from the storm on Jan. 9 to 11.

The damage assessment forms help create evidence for another federal disaster declaration, and more federal aid.

"We don't want to wait another three months for help when we've been hit twice in as many months, Cranston spokesman Zack DeLuca said.

Damage assessment form, Dec. 17-19, 2023

Residential form

Business form

Damage assessment form, Jan. 9-11, 2024

Residential form

Business form

What kind of assistance is available?

Both FEMA and SBA grants and loans can help homeowners, renters, small business owners and nonprofits that experienced damage from the September storms.

FEMA grants typically cap out at $42,500 for home repairs, Huddleston said.

SBA disaster loans are available to renters, homeowners, small businesses and nonprofits.

Those loans cover up to $500,000 for homeowners and $100,000 for renters, with interest rates as low as 2.5% for homeowners needing to repair damage.

Page 1 of 2023_01_08_RI_20014_Fact_Sheet (3)

Page 1 of 2023_01_08_RI_20014_Fact_Sheet (3)

Contributed to DocumentCloud by Wheeler Cowperthwaite (The Providence Journal) • View document or read text

No double dipping

The one big caveat to all loans and grants through FEMA and the SBA is the staunch no double dipping rule. That means if something was already paid for, it can't be paid for a second time.

If insurance covers damage, then that damage is not eligible for FEMA grants or SBA loans, Huddleston said.

Disaster loans can, however, be used to bridge the gap between insurance and the actual cost to repair, according to a FEMA fact sheet

What are the SBA loan terms?

There is no interest accrued and no payments for the first 12 months, and no prepayment penalty.

The loans are offered through the federal government, not private banks.

The loans have a maximum term of 30 years.

The maximum interest rate is 4%.

Loans go up to $2 million, but businesses that are a "major source of employment" can apply for a higher amount.

Borrowers must be able to show that they can repay their loan.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: FEMA, SBA available to help those impacted by September RI floods