Road closures, La Conchita slide advisory issued as more rain heads for Ventura County

Overnight rain paused for a spell Tuesday morning, but Ventura County remained on flood watch with another storm expected to hit the county later in the day.

The system that moved in over the weekend has shut lanes of Highway 101 in Ventura and closed other roads around the county. On Tuesday morning, authorities issued an advisory for the La Conchita area as rainfall accumulations reached a concerning threshold.

The main system bringing stronger rain is expected to soak the area starting Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, bringing up to 1.5 inches to much of the county and 2 inches in the hills, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Oxnard, said the incoming band of showers will bring briefer, stronger rain. Thunderstorms remain possible.

The service issued a flood watch for the area early Tuesday set to remain in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Scattered showers were expected throughout the day Tuesday.

Road closures

California Department of Transportation officials maintained various road closures Tuesday after the initial storm flooded streets and highways Sunday and Monday. The department, known as Caltrans, logs updates on road closures across the state at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Here are some closures as of midday Tuesday:

Highway 101 in Ventura : Roadway flooding and drainage repairs closed one northbound lane between Seaward Avenue and California Street. On the southbound side, a single lane was closed between the junction with Highway 33 to California Street. Both closures were expected to remain through early Wednesday. At times on Monday, two of three southbound lanes were closed by flooding, leading to a lengthy traffic jam. Additional lanes could be closed if flooding resumes.

Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai: Mudslides closed the route in both directions between Stonegate Road and Steckel Park in the Santa Paula area midday Tuesday. The highway has experienced full and partial closures since the Friday night due to slide damage at Santa Paula Creek, south of Thomas Aquinas College. One-way traffic control remained in place at that area Tuesday.

Highway 101 State Beaches exit: north of Ventura: Caltrans closed the northbound State Beaches off-ramp and southbound on-ramp early on Tuesday morning due to flooding and accumulated mud.

A bird flies in and out of water rushing down from Sespe Creek at the Old Telegraph Road bridge in Fillmore on Monday. More heavy rain was expected late Tuesday night through early Wednesday, forecasters said.

Caltrans also announced Monday evening on X, formerly Twitter, that it would fully close Pacific Coast Highway between Las Posas and Sycamore Canyon roads every night from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice. The stretch in Ventura County continues to be closed nightly since Feb. 5 after the southbound shoulder suffered continued erosion that has eaten into part of the traffic lane.

Other roads, including Balcom Canyon Road, Guiberson Road and others in the unincorporated area around Bardsdale south of the Santa Clara River, also had closures in place at times, the California Highway Patrol reported.

More information on local road closures and evacuation orders is available at vcemergency.com.

La Conchita advisory

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services issued an advisory for the La Conchita area. The hillside there could be at risk of debris flows or landslides depending on rainfall.

The seaside community of around 300 sits below an unstable hillside, one that gave way in 1995 and again in 2005 when a landslide killed 10 and buried homes with no warning. Authorities have declared it a geological hazard zone.

“It is important that residents do their part to stay informed and stay alert to changing conditions,” OES Director Patrick Maynard said Tuesday. “Things happen quickly in La Conchita and we don't know if and when they will occur.”

He urged residents to continue to monitor the hillside and consider leaving if conditions further deteriorate.

Last January, dirt on the hillside above La Conchita moved. Debris from an older landslide fell about 150 feet but the mud stopped before reaching homes.

Officials say they have no surefire way to predict if or when the La Conchita hillside could fail because of the complex nature of the hazards. The county looks at historical triggers.

One of those totals 15 inches of rainfall in a 30-day period. Over the 30 days, the area has recorded roughly 11.5 inches.

The forecast calls for an additional 1 to 2 inches over the next 48 hours, authorities said.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Road closures, La Conchita landslide advisory as more rain looms