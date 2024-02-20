Santa Muerte sacrifices, mutilation killings tied to Juárez woman's arrest in El Paso

An FBI and U.S. Border Patrol task force recently arrested a Juárez woman in a raid at an El Paso motel in a border case featuring a dark brew of drug trafficking, mutilation killings and the occult, officials said.

Michelle Angelica Pineda, aka “La Chely," was wanted in Mexico for allegedly leading an ultra-violent gang crew that cut out the hearts from the dismembered bodies of its victims as offerings to La Santa Muerte, FBI and Chihuahua state officials said.

The 22-year-old woman is accused of taking part in five homicides in Mexico and is suspected in several others as part of a bloodthirsty cell of the Artistas Asesinos street gang in Juárez, the FBI said.

Michelle Angelica Pineda, alias “La Chely,” is accused in gang-related mutilation killings were hearts were removed and offered to La Santa Muerte in Juárez, Mexico. She was arrested by an FBI task force in El Paso on Feb. 15, 2024, and handed to Mexican authorities.

"Pineda was known for her extreme brutality such as dismembering bodies, removing hearts, and placing the hearts in front of 'Santa Muerte' altars and statutes," the FBI said in a news statement.

Santa Muerte is a Mexican folk saint, depicted as a cloaked skeletal grim reaper, who has exploded in popularity among the marginalized and within narco culture even while condemned by the Catholic church.

Catholic church leaders have rebuked worship of Santa Muerte (meaning "Saint Death or "Holy Death") as "spiritually dangerous" superstition, paganism and demonic heresy.

Pineda was allegedly part of a gang crew suspected in more than 20 dismemberment killings in Juárez. The tortured and mutilated bodies were often dumped in public spaces, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

One Juárez newspaper described Pineda's gang as "narcosatánicos," claiming the removed hearts were offerings to the devil.

More: Bodies found in 'narco grave' in Juárez home after banner about 'El Pitufo'

In the merciless Juárez criminal underworld, it is common for drug cartels and gangs to behead and dismember victims, leaving body parts in gruesome displays for rivals, police and residents. Juárez had more than 1,100 homicides last year.

In December, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office announced the arrests of four alleged gang members suspected in mutilation killings, including Pineda. A few weeks later, the attorney general's office issued a correction saying Pineda had not been arrested and was still a fugitive.

FBI, Border Patrol arrests 'La Chely' in El Paso

In the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, members of the FBI El Paso Safe Streets Gang Task Force and U.S. Border Patrol agents located and arrested Pineda at a motel in East El Paso, an FBI spokesperson said. The name of the motel was withheld.

The FBI said that an investigation had found that Pineda, who is a Mexican citizen, had illegally crossed the border and was allegedly running a drug-dealing ring on behalf of the Artistas Asesinos gang in Juárez.

Machetes, knives, a shotgun and a revolver were found inside the El Paso motel room where Juárez, Mexico, mutilation murders suspect Michelle Angelica Pineda, alias “La Chely," as arrested on Friday, Feb. 15, 2024, in El Paso, Texas.

Inside the motel room, federal agents found machetes, knives, a shotgun, a revolver as well as a variety of drugs —fentanyl powder and pills, heroin, cocaine, Xanax and methamphetamine, the FBI and Border Patrol said.

Border Patrol agents arrested Pineda, who was taken to the middle of one of the international bridges and handed to Chihuahua state investigators. She is now jailed in Mexico.

Pineda has been formally accused of taking part in the killing of a couple on Nov. 24 and the slaying of man on Dec. 5, both cases in the southeastern edges of Juárez, the Chihuahua attorney general's office said over the weekend.

The man, identified only as Jorge R.R., had his neck slashed, his body was then hacked to pieces at a house before the remains were placed inside plastic bags and dumped in El Mezquital area of the city, authorities said.

Mexican drug cartels: 'El 80' pleads guilty in US court, case gives view into Juárez drug cartel

A break in the investigation occurred when municipal police stopped a person found with blood stains near the site where a mutilated corpse had been dumped, Carlos Manuel Salas, the state attorney general for the Northern Zone of Chihuahua, said at a news conference in December.

Investigators followed up by searching four locations, where they found blood evidence and seized cellphones that the killers used to record the executions on video, Salas said. "They are perverse people," he said.

The killers are part of a cell of the Artistas Asesinos gang allegedly following the instructions and orders of an imprisoned gang leader known as "El Niko," the prosecutor said.

The Artistas Asesinos (Artist Assassins) is a violent street gang that got started as a Juárez graffiti crew in the early 2000s. The gang — which operates in the streets and prisons in Juárez — are also known as the "Doble A" (Double A or AA) and "Doblados," in reference to the double A of their name.

Pineda has had run-ins with the law since she was 13 years old, Salas told El Heraldo de Juárez newspaper, describing her as a "young woman who grew up surrounded by violence" in and outside her home before becoming involved with the Artistas Asesinos and rising in the gang's ranks.

An FBI spokesperson noted that a mug shot photo circulating on some area news outlets is that of the wrong woman.

Santa Muerte belief, prayers and offerings

Believers of the Santa Muerte, affectionally called "La Niña Blanca" and "The White Lady," typically place altar offerings of fruit, such as red apples, food, cigarettes and alcohol, not blood sacrifices, researchers and devotees said.

Belief in the Santa Muerte has "really grown not just in Mexico but here in the United States and in other parts of the world," said Robert Almonte, a law enforcement consultant who gives training seminars to police nationwide on Mexican drug cartels.

Archives: Drug cartels seek help from Catholic saints, Santa Muerte, expert says

Almonte is a former U.S. marshal for the Western District of Texas and a retired deputy chief with the El Paso Police Department. He started researching saints revered by Mexican drug traffickers in the 1980s while working as an El Paso police narcotics officer.

"I think a lot of it (the spread of the Santa Muerte cult) is word of mouth and what people have had all their life hasn’t been enough. They believe in the Catholic saints and Jesus Christ and they believe that’s not enough. They hear that someone’s prayers were answered by Santa Muerte and they decide why not give it a shot," Almonte said.

There is no one standard set of beliefs and practices and rituals can vary among followers of "La Flaquita," the Skinny Lady.

Word of mouth and books are not as necessary as in the past with extensive information on Santa Muerte worship easily available to anyone on internet videos, blogs and social media. Music videos on YouTube sing her praises.

“When I do my training with law enforcement officers, I emphasize that there are a lot of people who are not involved in criminal activity who pray to Santa Muerte," Almonte said in a phone interview on Monday while traveling to give a seminar in the Minneapolis area.

Believers view Santa Muerte as "neutral" spiritual entity, a nonjudgmental protector, accepting of anyone regardless of nationality, skin color, gender, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.

Devotees pray to her for things such as health, help finding a job and protection, but can also pray for vengeance, recovering a wayward love, wealth and for luck beating a criminal court case.

"Mi querida Santa Muerte siempre guia mi camino, dame fortaleza para vencer el enemigo," the Mexican rap duo La Familia Hemafia pray in their music video for "Mi Santa Mu3rte" asking the skeletal spirit to guide their path and give them strength to defeat their enemy. The video has over 1.1 million views.

Santa Muerte human sacrifice in the U.S.?

Santa Muerte has references in Mexican culture since Spanish colonial times as the colonizers' Catholicism mixed with belief in the death deities of the native Aztec and Mayan cultures, according to a Catholic News Agency report in 2017.

There was a minor resurfacing of belief in the 1940s in historical records before popularity started growing by the turn of the millennium as devotion became intertwined with Mexico's drug-trafficking culture, the report stated.

More: FBI arrests 'El Alaska' after kidnapped migrant found at El Paso area stash house

"I’ve heard of the offering of hearts to Santa Muerte occurring more often in Mexico. As far as the United States, I have not heard of any heart offerings. I am aware of only one human offering in the United States," Almonte said.

The supposed Santa Muerte human sacrifice case referenced by Almonte was the killing of 6-year-old Nathan Alexander Sanchez, who was stabbed to death by his father in the Los Angeles area in 2014.

A Santa Muerte altar typically has offerings of fruit, cash, candy and liquor. This altar was found by federal agents at a suspected migrant stash house in Sparks in eastern El Paso County on Sept. 5, 2023.

Deputies found the boy's father in the front yard covered in blood and "speaking incoherently," the Los Angeles Times reported. The father, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, pleaded no contest to a murder charge.

Almonte said that a prosecutor and detective contacted him, telling him that the father was frequenting a local Santa Muerte temple and praying for hours before stabbing his son to death allegedly as an offering to Santa Muerte. Almonte wrote about the case in a column last fall in the magazine of the National Narcotics Officers' Coalition.

There is no mention of Santa Muerte in news accounts of the boy's death and no motive was given in the killing.

The Santa Muerte does not require human or animal blood offerings. “She’s not Dracula," said the narrator in a video on the YouTube channel "Todo sobre La Santa Muerte" (Everything about the Santa Muerte). The Spanish-language channel has more than 260 videos answering a wide range of questions about the cult.

There are some Santa Muerte believers who make blood pacts in seeking favors and there are some involved in devil worship and black magic rituals, but those are "microscopic" in number compared to all followers, the narrator said.

The Santa Muerte is a protector who requires faith, respect and gratitude, the unnamed video narrator said. "The Santa Muerte is not evil. Evil only exists in people."

'They are not afraid to die'

The heart offerings case in Juárez is a twist of dark spirituality entwined with the blood-soaked drug cartel-related violence and crime that have been a major problem in Mexico for decades.

"I’m seeing these drug traffickers who pray to Santa Muerte are becoming more bold," Almonte commented.

More: Who is Jesus Malverde? Other narco-saints of Mexico

"The drug traffickers truly believe that no matter what they do in life, including cutting hearts out, beheading people, that they will go to heaven," Almonte said.

"They are not afraid to die. They truly believe that because they worship Santa Muerte she will take them to heaven."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso FBI arrests 'La Chely' in suspected Santa Muerte killings