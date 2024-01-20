Sarasota Commons shooting victim dies, police looking for suspect

A crime scene technician from the Sarasota Police Department places an evidence sticker next to a bullet hole in a car door Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. One person died in the shooting in front of the U.S. Post Office at Sarasota Commons shopping center on North Beneva Road.

The victim from the Sarasota Commons shooting died on Friday, and Sarasota Police officers on Saturday were looking for the suspect, as well as a witness.

The shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Beneva Road in the United States Postal Service parking lot.

Sarasota Police representative Cynthia McLaughlin said one person was shot and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where they died Friday night. She did not release any information on the victim.

No arrests have been made.

A dark gray Buick hatchback remained at the scene with a bullet hole through the driver’s side door. McLaughlin couldn’t confirm how many shots were fired, but witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Crime scene technicians from the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a shooting Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. One person died in the shooting in front of the U.S. Post Office at Sarasota Commons shopping center on North Beneva Road.

A pistol lies on the ground at the scene of a shooting Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the U.S. Post Office at Sarasota Commons on North Beneva Road.

At least six bullet casings were visible on the ground, along with a pair of sunglasses, a blanket and a flower-patterned pillow. A pistol was6 to 8 feet away from the curb where the Buick was parked.

Detectives would like to speak with all persons at the scene, including the person who was wearing glasses and a tie-dye shirt who spoke with a uniformed police officer.

Anyone who was at the scene of the shooting to contact Detective Llovio at 941-809-3009.

