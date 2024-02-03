SC Democratic Primary: Voters headed to the polls in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson

President Joe Biden is hoping for a record turnout of voters in today's Democratic Primary.

Will Black voters give Biden a boost in his campaign like they did in 2020?

Or will Democrats stay home today to vote in the Republican Primary on Feb. 24 to support presidential candidate Nikki Haley to upset former President Trump's expected win in South Carolina?

Polls open at 7 a.m.

To find polling locations in Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties, or to check your sample ballot, visit scVOTES.sc.gov. or contact your county elections office.

Voting in SC's Democratic primary Saturday?

All eyes will be on South Carolina as it holds the first Democratic primary on Saturday, Feb. 3.

President Joe Biden hopes history will repeat itself in his favor. In 2020, he had disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

After a strong endorsement from U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's only Black representative, Biden's campaign gained popularity among South Carolina's Black voters. He won the state's primary.

He now looks to South Carolina again for its racially diverse electorate instead of New Hampshire and Iowa, the first-in-the-nation states with large white populations.

Per Biden's request, the Democratic National Committee slotted South Carolina as the first contest of the campaign season, a change from the 2024 primary calendar.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote this weekend: Continue here.

This is an excerpt from a full story by reporter Nina Tran.

President Joe Biden speaks as Reverend Dr. Jamey O. Graham Sr. looks on at right at St. John Baptist Church, in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

South Carolina voters are set to cast their ballots in the first presidential primary in the nation this month, starting with the Democratic primary on Saturday. But with former President Donald Trump on the ballot once again as a Republican candidate, some voters are considering crossing party lines to disrupt his chances for the GOP nomination.

The state is the first to vote in an official Democratic presidential primary after a decision from the Democratic National Committee at the president’s request. The request was made to allow states with more diversity among voters to go earlier in the primary schedule as the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries kicked off presidential races in the past.

Because the state holds open primaries, voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic primary on Saturday, Feb. 3 or in the Republican primary at the end of the month on Feb. 24. However, voters cannot vote in both primaries. Along with incumbent President Joe Biden, House Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and former 2020 candidate, author Marianne Williamson will be on the Democratic ballot Saturday.

But for some in the state, skipping Saturday's Democratic vote and casting a ballot in the Republican primary represents a chance to weaken Trump’s performance, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. On the other hand, higher voter turnout for the Democratic primary could show the state’s support for the Democratic president in a ruby-red state.

This is an excerpt from a full story by Savannah Moss. Continue here.

Biden leads Democrats ahead of South Carolina primaries

Polls ahead of South Carolina’s presidential primaries indicate another likely faceoff between former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

An early January poll from Emerson College showed that more than 54% of surveyed South Carolinians planning to vote in the Republican primary favor Trump, while only 25% plan to vote for former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Only 30% of those surveyed said they plan to vote in the Democratic primary. Of those, more than 69% plan to vote for Biden. House Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) gathered about 5% of intended votes, while 3% plan to vote for author Marianne Williamson, who also ran in 2020's presidential election.

This is an excerpt from a full story by Sarah Swetlik. Continue here.

