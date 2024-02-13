Scandal, extortion and murder: Nashville murder case gets spotlight in 20/20 documentary; what to know

A murder-for-hire plot which involved a popular Nashville couple and a prominent Texas businessman is being highlighted in a new episode of ABC's "20/20."

The March 2020 case is being delved into in an episode titled, "Sealed With a Kill," in which investigators and members of the media lay out all the intricacies of the murders of Holly Williams and William Lanway.

Here are four things to know from the documentary and how to watch:

Holly Williams described as a 'modern day Marilyn Monroe'

According to 20/20, Williams was a child of divorce. She grew up in Murfreesboro and had a difficult relationship with her mother. Over time, the relationship became estranged and she eventually moved to Nashville.

An aesthetician, Williams befriended a fellow aesthetician, Marie Carroll. The two would spend time watching football, hanging out with friends and enjoying everything Music City had to offer. Williams was described by friends as an amazing person with an alluring personality.

Nashville police's West Precinct detectives are investigating the March 13th double homicide of Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged boyfriend, William Lanway, 36,

Carroll described her as a "modern day Marilyn Monroe."

"Several men would come by and light her cigarette, " said Carroll. "That's exactly how it was with Holly and being out with her."

William Lanway's partying persona hid dark, troubled past

Lanway was an auto mechanic who grew up in Clarksville.

He shared Williams' exuberant and outgoing personality. He was described by friends as the "life of the party," and was popular in the Broadway and Midtown scene said 20/20.

Solving a problem with murder: Feds lay out case in Nashville murder-for-hire trial

But Lanway's affinity for nightlife, hid a much darker story.

When he was a child, Lanway's father, Lyle Lanway, held him, his mother and a babysitter hostage for hours following a marital dispute. Lanway's father then stabbed his wife, killing her on Thanksgiving Day. Lanway was then raised by an aunt and uncle.

Lanway later had a daughter named Madison with a woman named Dana Kay Jones. Madison however died due to cancer. Jones said that following the death of their child, Lanway's personality changed which caused Jones to end the relationship.

Lanway fell into drinking and partying and met Williams in 2018.

Holly Williams and William Lanway had a history of domestic disputes

According to the documentary, Williams and Lanway's relationship was tumultuous and ridden with domestic disputes.

According to a 2019 police report, Lanway punched Williams and broke her windshield. Williams decided not to press charges and refused police assistance. Later in January of 2020, Williams filed a restraining order against Lanway, accusing him of covering her mouth and causing her to hyperventilate.

Williams also accused Lanway of taking her dog, Max. Several days later, Williams found Max dead on the side of the road near her apartment.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday, March 16, 2020, that what initially looked like a fatal car crash has turned into a double homicide investigation.

Williams grew fearful of Lanway and installed three home security camera throughout her apartment. Cameras showed Lanway breaking into Williams' home after decoding the original lock.

"There is no way in hell I am leaving my apartment knowing that you can disable my lock," said Williams in camera footage from Jan. 11, 2020.

How the case stretched from Music City to the Lone Star State

Williams became involved in a relationship with distinguished Texas auto dealer Erik Charles Maund, when Maund visited Nashville to visit his son at college. According to a federal indictment, Maund used the alias, "Erik Moore."

Once Lanway became aware of the illicit relationship (Maund was married at the time), he began texting the Texas businessman demanding money and threatening to uncover the affair.

Fearful over his reputation being ruined, Maund hired security consultant Gilad Peled. Together with two others, Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey, the men plotted to kill the couple.

Brockway and Carey fatally shot Williams and Lanway inside of Williams' car outside her apartment and drove her car three miles away.

Peled pled guilty in 2022 and Brockway, Carey and Maund were found guilty in November of 2023.

Brockway and Carey were found guilty on all charges: conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

A year of questions: Friends and family of murder-for-hire victims turn to mourning

How to watch, ABC 20/20 documentary "Sealed With a Kill"

To watch, "Sealed With a Kill" viewers are able to sign in via their TV providers on ABC.com. The episode is also available to stream on Hulu with a subscription.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 20/20 spotlights Nashville killings of Holly Williams, William Lanway