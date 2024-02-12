School closures on Cape Cod: Which schools called a snow day over Tuesday's winter storm?

The winter storm predicted to sweep New England Tuesday prompted widespread school closings in Massachusetts, with several schools announcing snow days Monday afternoon, including at least one so far on Cape Cod.

Snow, high winds and coastal flooding are in the forecast, with heavy, wet snow expected to fall steadily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Cape Cod are expected to see as much as two inches per hour and accumulations of three to eight inches of snow are predicted. Higher snow totals are expected closer to the Cape Cod Canal.

To keep tabs on possible power outages, see OFF THE GRID: United States Power Outage Tracker | capecodtimes.com.

Read the full forecast here.

Cape Cod school closings

Barnstable

No delay or cancelation reported.

Bourne

No delay or cancelation reported.

Cape Cod Academy

No delay or cancelation reported.

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

No delay or cancelation reported.

Dennis-Yarmouth

No delay or cancelation reported.

Falmouth

No delay or cancelation reported.

Falmouth Academy

No delay or cancelation reported.

Martha's Vineyard

No delay or cancelation reported.

Mashpee

All Mashpee Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Monomoy

No delay or cancelation reported.

Nantucket

No delay or cancelation reported.

Nauset

No delay or cancelation reported.

Provincetown

No delay or cancelation reported.

Saint John Paul II

No delay or cancelation reported.

Sandwich

No delay or cancelation reported.

Sturgis East

No delay or cancelation reported.

Sturgis West

No delay or cancelation reported.

Truro

No delay or cancelation reported.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School

No delay or cancelation reported.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod school closings. See the full list, updated regularly