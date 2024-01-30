Score points with these fan-favorite Super Bowl LVIII recipes

Super Bowl LVIII is about many things − football, commercials, Usher’s halftime show and food.

(And, since the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the big game, it's also a little bit about Taylor Swift. But that's a different story for a different day.)

I love to entertain with recipes that speak to the occasion, have unexpected flavors (mostly savory plus something sweet), and can for the most part be made ahead, so I, too, can enjoy the event.

Too much fussing in the kitchen will eliminate my chance to enjoy the big moments. Try some of these party favorites and score some points with your guests.

These easy to make Holy Mole Party Nuts are crispy and subtly spiced.

Holy Mole Party Nuts

Recipe by Bev Shaffer

Makes 2 cups

These nuts are crispy and subtly spiced, with flavors reminiscent of Mexican mole sauce. Easy to make, they just require some time in the oven and use a variety of spices that are probably sitting in your kitchen cabinet.

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 large egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup walnut halves

1 cup pecan halves

Heat oven to 250 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.

In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, chili powder, salt, cinnamon and cumin until well combined. Set aside.

Place the egg whites in a large stainless steel or glass bowl and whisk until frothy. Whisk in the vanilla, then using a rubber spatula gently add in the nuts and toss until completely coated.

Add the sugar mixture to the nut mixture, a quarter at a time, tossing until well coated. Once combined, transfer to the prepared baking sheet and arrange in a single layer, spreading the nuts out as much as possible.

Reduce oven temperature to 225 F and bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, gently turn over the nuts in the pan and continue to bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until the coating is lightly colored and dried out. This usually takes 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven onto a cooling rack and immediately loosen the nuts with two forks. Allow to cool completely in the pan before serving.

Can easily be made a day ahead and stored, once completely cool, in a tightly sealed container at room temperature.

Bev's Buffalo Cauliflower Spread is spicy, cheesy and packs some punch.

Bev’s Buffalo Cauliflower Spread

Recipe by Bev Shaffer

Servings: 4 to 6

This spicy, cheesy spread packs some punch, but is easily cooled with celery sticks for serving. I find it addictive.

1 tablespoon olive oil

16-ounce bag frozen cauliflower florets, thawed, drained and finely chopped

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup cayenne or chili pepper hot sauce (think Cholula, Frank’s, Trappey’s, Zab’s or your favorite brand)

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sour cream or plain, whole-milk Greek yogurt

4 ounces cream cheese, cut into small pieces

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 green onions, finely sliced

2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

Celery sticks

Whole grain pita chips

Baguette slices, toasted

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Toss in the cauliflower and salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Uncover and stir in hot sauce and butter. Simmer over medium heat until butter melts and sauce is reduced, about 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; stir in sour cream or yogurt and cream cheese. Add in cheddar cheese, a handful at a time, stirring between additions.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 F until bubbly and golden, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with sliced green onions and the crumbled blue cheese. Cool for 5 minutes before serving warm with celery sticks, pita chips and/or baguette slices.

Baking, not frying, helps these Asian Flavors Wings remain juicy and tender.

Asian Flavors Wings

Recipe by Bev Shaffer

Makes 14 wings

These marinated baked wings are a craveable and moist option for wing lovers.

14 chicken wings (about 2 pounds)

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon Five Spice Powder

2 garlic cloves, minced

Nonstick cooking spray

Place wings in a sealable plastic bag set in a shallow pan.

In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, Five Spice Powder and garlic. Pour over wings.

Seal bag and toss to coat wings completely. Refrigerate for a minimum of several hours or overnight, turning bag occasionally to evenly distribute marinade.

When ready to bake and serve, preheat the oven to 450 F. Line a baking sheet with foil, spraying the foil lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Remove wings from bag and reserve marinade.

Bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade (discarding any remaining marinade after brushing wings). Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes longer until chicken is no longer pink. Serve hot.

Notes from Bev: Five Spice Powder, a common ingredient in Taiwanese cuisine, is available wherever spices are sold. If you have a well-stocked spice cabinet at home, it’s easy to make your own from the recipe below.

Homemade Five Spice Powder

2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns

5 to 6 whole star anise

Toast the peppercorns and star anise in a dry skillet until fragrant; cool, then grind.

Combine with:

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds

Store spice mixture in a well-sealed bottle in a cool, dry place with your other spices.

Super Cheesy Queso

Recipe by Sarah Porter

Serves a crowd

This queso dip is always a crowd pleaser. Easily made ahead of time and reheated, adding milk to thin if dip becomes too thick. Sarah makes this in a crockpot, with occasional stirring to keep the cheese from burning and thickening on the sides.

2 pounds of Velveeta cheese, cubed

Two 15-ounce cans Hormel No Bean Chili

1 pound cream cheese, cubed

30-ounce jar of salsa (more may be used depending on desired thickness)

Place ingredients in crockpot and turn on high to melt. Once melted, stir until combined and reduce heat to warm. Serve with your favorite chips.

Sarah Porter owns The Beauty Club and is married to Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. She’s no stranger to entertaining, and while she’s in Las Vegas this year on Super Bowl Sunday, she said she hopes many of you will be dipping chips into this quick, easy fan favorite.

If you love chicken parmesan, you'll enjoy this Dip-licious Chicken Parmesan with some toasted baguette slices.

Dip-licious Chicken Parmesan

Recipe by Bev Shaffer

Serves 4 to 6

Pair this dip, reminiscent of chicken Parmesan, with slices of toasted Italian bread or baguettes for a new party favorite.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

14-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided use

1 1/4 cups ricotta cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided use

1 1/2 cups diced cooked chicken

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat a 6-cup ovenproof baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium heat adding the onion, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until onions turn golden.

Stir in tomatoes and Italian seasoning; remove from heat.

In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup of the mozzarella, all the ricotta and 2 tablespoons of the basil. Set aside.

Spread 3/4 cup of the tomato mixture into the prepared baking dish. Top with the ricotta mixture, then sprinkle evenly with the chicken. Spoon remaining tomato mixture on top, then sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella and the Parmesan.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and the cheese has melted. Sprinkle with remaining basil and let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve hot.

This Smooth and Silky Fudge Sauce adds a sweet treat to your Super Bowl LVIII party.

Smooth and Silky Fudge Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

Finish off your Super Bowl celebration with this easy and delicious fudge sauce, perfect atop ice cream or some fresh berries.

4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped into pieces (do not use chocolate chips)

1/3 cup butter

1 1/3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

5-ounce can evaporated milk or ¾ cup half and half

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a 3-quart saucepan, combine the chocolate, butter, sugar and milk. Mix well. Cook, stirring, over medium heat until mixture boils.

Reduce heat to low and cook for 5 minutes, whisking constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Store any leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Notes from Bev: This sauce will thicken if refrigerated or allowed to sit but can easily be reheated, stirring, over low heat to regain its fluid consistency.

(Recipe from Bev and John Shaffer’s “No Reservations Required,” The Wooster Book Company, 2003.)

