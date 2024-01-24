Second teen suspect indicted in connection with Christmas Day 2002 shooting deaths in Compound

A second teenager, already in custody on a gun charge, has been indicted along with another suspect in connection with the shooting deaths of two Palm Bay teens whose bodies were found Christmas Day 2022 in the Compound.

The Brevard grand jury handed down the indictment Tuesday, charging Juan Cortez Shuren Jr. with two counts of premeditated murder in connection with the deaths of Jeremiah Brown, 14, and Travon Anthony Jr., 16. The grand jury also indicted Shuren's cousin, Jamarcus Simpson, now 18, on two counts of premediated murder, a month after he was charged in the case by Palm Bay police.

The formal charge follows after one of the most intensive investigations for Palm Bay detectives in recent memory, with multiple search warrants and witness interviews over a 13-month-long period. During the investigation, there were also concerns over street gangs, and a spate of other shootings that police said stemmed from the initial homicides.

Christmas Day 2022 homicide victims, Jeremiah Brown (left) and Travon Anthony.

The most recent incident involving the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old during a drive-by shooting at Shuren's mother's home in Melbourne. Shuren was later arrested on an unrelated charged and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Sharpes, where he was arrested on the murder charges Wednesday.

"Since the initiation of this investigation, our relentless pursuit of justice did not waver until we found those responsible," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement released Wednesday.

"As promised, we continued working diligently to uphold the principles of justice and hold individuals accountable for their actions. This endeavor is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our investigators, the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office, and the community we serve."

Simpson, who was 17 at the time of the Christmas Day 2022 shootings, was initially arrested Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shootings. He was ordered held without bond at the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes, records show.

Chrisel Brown talks about her son Jeremiah Khyree Brown, 14, who was shot and killed in The Compound on Christmas last year. She is holding one of her favorite photo of her son, behind her is a giant poster of her son that all his friends and family signed on what would have been his 15th birthday.

The homicide investigation into the deaths of Jeremiah and Travon began when Palm Bay Police officers responded to a 911 call Christmas Day, 2022, from the area of Camillo Circle in The Compound — the undeveloped swath of 3,000 acres that sits vacant and overgrown in the southwest section of the city. Officers arrived at the site that night, known for its off-road riding, teen parties and random gunfire. One body was located the same night, another found lying in the high grass the next morning, records show.

In the weeks that followed, officers tracked the vehicle Simpson was driving to the area and linked him to the place where the shootings took place. Both blamed the other for the homicides, police reported. Simpson later told detectives that he was at the Compound and saw Shuren and the two teens get out and walk to the back of the car, records show. Simpson said he then heard gunshots. Shuren, however, gave statements incriminating Simpson, records show.

Christopher Beres, attorney for Simpson, said police were relying on Shuren's statement pointing the finger at his client as the shooter.

"I felt that the state was looking at my client as the person who did this crime based solely on Juan's statement. He is a very weak witness," Beres said.

Beres also filed court documents showing that Shuren said he could not remember the events of Dec. 25, 2022, or making the statements to the police, citing drug use.

"We understand the impact such incidents have on our community and will continue making every effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. I’d like to thank the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office for their unwavering dedication and support in our pursuit to bring those responsible to justice throughout this thirteen-month investigation," said Augello, who has talked with the parents of the two teens who were killed since their deaths.

"Our heartfelt prayers go out to the families of Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony. Thank you for your strength and understanding over the past year as we worked diligently to find those responsible."

Both Simpson and Shuren were expected to go before a county judge Thursday for a first appearance.

