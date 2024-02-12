See all of our Megan McDonald NY cold case homicide coverage here
About this series: Megan McDonald was just 20 when her beaten body was found in a field in Orange County, NY, in March 2003. For 20 years, her family has waited for answers. Then last spring, State Police charged Edward Holley with second-degree murder.
Holley says he's innocent.
The USA Today Network New York has reviewed an internal State Police report that takes us deep into the investigation. It reaches a shocking conclusion.
State Police say Orange County DA David Hoovler deliberately tampered with their investigation because he had once represented a man they believe was in the car the night Megan McDonald was murdered. David Hoovler has denied any such tampering took place. At the very least, the report exposes the bad blood that existed between police and prosecutors.
And it begs the question: Did that toxic relationship delay justice for Megan McDonald? Check out the stories below to learn more.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: See all of our Megan McDonald NY murder case series coverage here