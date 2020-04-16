Senators say leaders from both parties are stopping renewal of small business relief for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The Democratic senator who helped design the small business emergency fund that ran out of money Thursday said that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would allow bipartisan negotiations over securing more funding, a deal could be worked out in an hour or so.

“These issues are not difficult to resolve, but there needs to be a bipartisan process,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told Yahoo News in an interview.

Cardin’s key counterpart among Senate Republicans, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shares Cardin’s priorities for the loan program but feels Democratic leaders are slowing progress toward a deal by insisting on adding in money for hospitals and state governments.

McConnell has pushed for a week to authorize an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is designed to help businesses keep workers on their payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Thursday, McConnell said it was “surreal” to see Democrats oppose his initiative as the first $349 billion allocated for the PPP was reported to be already used up. “Americans need Democrats to stop blocking emergency paycheck money and let this job-saving program reopen,” he said in a brief floor speech.

But Cardin said there are small businesses that have not been able to access funds through PPP that will go out of business permanently if changes are not made to the program now.

“When you take a look at who got this $349 billion, I am very confident you’re going to find underrepresentation in those communities where small businesses did not have a bank willing to write a loan, and we’ve got to correct that.

“If we don’t — if we just do what the Republican leader came in with — we’re going to find out that in two weeks a lot of these small businesses are closed and will never reopen again,” Cardin said on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast.

Cardin said he wants to ensure that some portion of the next installment of funds goes toward community banks that will lend to smaller businesses in less prosperous parts of the country and to minority-owned companies.

“I think we’ve got to do more than what they’re saying, immediately, or small businesses are going to close,” Cardin said.

McConnell has said that any proposal right now has to be narrow in scope because it must pass unanimously through both the Senate and the House. Congress is not meeting in person, and so any measure can be blocked by just one member of either chamber.

But Cardin was adamant that he could reach a deal easily that would attract bipartisan support. He worked with Rubio to create the PPP, which has helped small businesses avoid going under.

A Rubio aide, meanwhile, told Yahoo News that the Florida Republican shares Cardin’s goal of expanding the reach of the emergency loan programs to underserved communities, but that demands from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that go beyond the loan programs are bogging down the process.

The PPP lends up to $10 million to businesses with 500 employees or fewer, with funds backstopped by the U.S. government, and the business does not have to repay the loan if it uses at least 75 percent of the money to retain employees.