Shanahan’s confirmation hearing for defense secretary delayed amid FBI investigation

U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan walks through the subway system at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON—As the United States faces the longest period in its history without a confirmed secretary of defense, and tensions build over American allegations that Iran is responsible for recent attacks on civilian ships in the Persian Gulf, the man slated to head the Pentagon is facing a protracted FBI investigation that has delayed his Senate hearing until at least next month.

Despite informally announcing more than a month ago acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan as his pick to get the Pentagon job on a permanent basis, President Donald Trump has yet to formally nominate Shanahan, forcing the Senate Armed Services Committee to postpone a confirmation hearing it had tentatively scheduled for Tuesday June 18.

Senators were told that the postponement was because the committee had yet to receive documents from the FBI’s background check, according to a staffer for a committee member.

With Shanahan’s confirmation on hold, press reports have questioned his relationship with the president, and the Pentagon has been fielding press queries about his personal life, including a messy divorce that involved an accusation of domestic violence from his ex-wife. Shanahan did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story. The Pentagon declined to comment.

President Trump first announced Shanahan as his pick to lead the Defense Department on May 9. The move appeared set to fill a void left after former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis abruptly resigned late last year. Shanahan, who was the deputy secretary, has been leading the Pentagon in an acting capacity since Mattis’ departure.

However, since Shanahan was announced as Trump’s next pick for the Cabinet post, his nomination has not been officially submitted to the Senate Armed Services committee, which would be responsible for conducting his confirmation hearings. Multiple sources confirmed to Yahoo News that Shanahan’s nomination has been expected for weeks and a hearing was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday June 18. That date was cancelled and a hearing for his nomination is now set for July 11.

“It had been tentatively scheduled for Tuesday for a few weeks,” the staffer for the committee member said. “They just pushed it back to July 11.”

Leacy Burke, a spokeswoman for Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., noted hearings for Shanahan have never been formally scheduled because the Senate has not officially received his nomination

“There were internal dates discussed,” Burke said. “We could never get something tentatively scheduled because we never got the nomination.”

Burke referred further questions about the delay to the White House.

A White House official referred questions about the status of Shanahan’s background check to the FBI, which declined to comment.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks to reporters before his meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images) More

The road to confirmation as defense secretary was initially thought to be smooth one for Shanahan, a former Boeing executive. Shanahan had a relatively difficult time being confirmed as deputy because Democrats on the Armed Services Committee and its former chairman, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Trump only announced Shanahan as his pick to lead the Defense Department after an ethics probe conducted by the Pentagon’s inspector general cleared him of allegations he gave Boeing favorable treatment by disparaging the way the company’s rival, Lockheed Martin, handled the F-35 fighter jet program. Following Trump’s announcement, Inhofe, who took over the committee following McCain’s death last year, indicated he would support Shanahan’s nomination.

But the White House has still not sent Shanahan’s nomination to the committee. The delay has raised questions among Pentagon watchers, and a lobbyist who works on military issues told Yahoo News Shanahan’s status has attracted notice.